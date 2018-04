CMTA Awaits Data In Q2, KOOL Is Hot, GNMK Abuzz

(RTTNews) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)

Gained 84.87% to close Wednesday's (Apr.18) trading at $2.20.

News: No news

Recent events:

-- On April 9, 2018, the Company announced disappointing results from Part A of STEADFAST study, a phase III program of the investigational medication Azeliragon in people with mild Alzheimer's disease. The news sent the stock down 63% in after-hours that day.

-- On March 22, 2018, the Company announced the completion of the phase 1b part of its phase 1b/2 study of TTP399 in adult patients with type 1 diabetes, dubbed Simplici-T1. The phase II portion of Simplici-T1 is expected to be initiated this month.

-- On February 27, 2018, the Company filed a S-3 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register Class A Common Stock. At year-end 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $11.8 million.

2. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK)

Gained 17.70% to close Wednesday's trading at $6.45.

News: No news

Near-term Catalyst:

-- The Company plans to release its first quarter earnings results after market close on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

For the full year 2018, the Company expects revenue to range from $68 million to $72 million. Revenue for the full year 2017 was $52.5 million.

3. Teligent Inc. (TLGT)

Gained 16.56% to close Wednesday's trading at $3.52.

News: The Company received FDA approval for its abbreviated new drug application of Clobetasol Propionate Cream USP, 0.05%, a medication used to treat a range of inflammatory skin conditions. This is Teligent's fourth approval for 2018, and its twenty-third approval from its internally-developed pipeline of topical generic pharmaceutical medicines.

Recent event:

-- On March 15, 2018, the Company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017, was $67.3 million compared to $66.9 million for the same period in 2016.

For the year ending December 31, 2018, the Company expects total revenue in the range of $70-$78 million.

4. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL)

Gained 14.10% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.78.

Cesca Therapeutics develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies.

News: The Company has entered into its first evaluation agreement with a U.S. academic institution's cell therapy research arm to assess certain of Cesca's patented and proprietary X-Series products for automated, closed system cellular processing.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cesca will be responsible for providing its X-Series products, along with required training and support. Cesca will receive data regarding improvements in speed, yield, efficiency and consistency as compared to the institution's legacy CAR-T cell manufacturing process. 5. Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMTA)

Gained 12.88% to close Wednesday's trading at $18.40.

News: No news

The lead product candidate is Palovarotene for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), a rare genetic condition, multiple osteochondromas (MO), and dry eye disease.

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase III trial of Palovarotene for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, dubbed MOVE, is enrolling patients. -- Palovarotene is also being studied in a phase II extension study in patients with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive. Preliminary results of the phase II Part A Open Label Extension (OLE) Palovarotene trial in the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva were announced last March. -- Preliminary results from the Part B open-label extension portion of its ongoing Phase 2 study of palovarotene in FOP are expected in the second quarter of 2018. -- A phase II study of Palovarotene in pediatric subjects with Multiple Osteochondromas is all set to begin soon.

Recent event:

-- The Company went public on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on August 2, 2017, offering its shares at a price of $15.00 each.