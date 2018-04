CORRECTION: Photocat A/S: Secures loan of 2 MDKK

This is a correction of the announcement from 08:00 05.04.2018 CEST. Reason for the correction:

Photocat has negotiated a loan of 2 MDKK from senior management and key investors. The loan is granted on standard commercial terms. The interest rate is 10 percent per annum. The maturity date is 31 March 2019 and the lenders are Mette Therkildsen Chairman of the Board (1 MDKK), Michael Humle CEO (0.5 MDKK) and CAPNOVA Zealand Invest (0.5 MDKK). There are no covenants guiding the loan.

About Photocat A/S

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOCs when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOCs are severely damaging to human health. Photocat's patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.). Photocat's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company's Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommission.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Michael Humle

Tel: +45 2210 2523

e-mail: michael@photocat.net

or

Mette Therkildsen

Tel: +45 4840 4150

e-mail: mt@gribvand.dk

