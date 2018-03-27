Cabot Corporation Receives Responsible Care RC14001® Certification in Tianjin, China

Cabot
Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that its carbon black
manufacturing facility in Tianjin,
China has been officially certified to the Responsible Care 14001®
Environmental Management standard. The RC14001 certification process
promotes superior performance and transparency throughout the global
chemical industry by ensuring its members continuously improve internal
programs that have a positive impact on commercial partners, employee
and contractor safety and health, communities, security and the
environment.
Cabot is the first chemical company in China to be certified by auditors
from the international registrar, BSI,
in accordance with the RC 14001 Management System. With this
recognition, Cabot’s Tianjin facility has satisfied all requirements of
the recognized gold standard for third party performance certifications.
Cabot is pursuing certification for all its operating facilities in
China by 2019 and the Tianjin site is the first of five facilities to
achieve this significant milestone. This accomplishment is
consistent with Cabot’s global commitment to the principles of
Responsible Care and the highest level of transparent performance.
"We place a high value on the safe, secure and environmentally
responsible development, manufacture and distribution of our products
across the globe. We are proud of this recognition as our Tianjin site
continues to serve as a leader in environmental and safety performance
for the Tianjin community and the chemical industry in China,” said Jeff
Zhu, president, Asia Pacific region. "Cabot aspires to lead Responsible
Care implementation in China, which is still lagging behind other
regions in the achievement of the global standard. The certification of
our Tianjin plant proves that this can be done in China and, I hope this
will encourage other players to join us to promote Responsible Care in
China.”
Responsible Care® is a global voluntary initiative under which the
chemical industry works to continuously improve and achieve excellence
in safety and health, security and environmental performance. The
RC14001 certification is the globally recognized standard for safety &
health, security and environmental management systems established by the
American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) Responsible Care Program®. The
standard promotes accountability and communication with stakeholders
about products and processes and requires companies to adopt best
practices in the manufacturing and supply of safe and affordable goods
that bring real benefits to society. RC14001® is a robust technical
standard that combines the attributes of the Responsible Care Management
System® and the ISO 14001 environmental standard to achieve higher
standards of performance.
"This certification in Tianjin demonstrates our global commitment to the
principles of Responsible Care, and it is an important step forward in
our ongoing commitment to be a responsible and transparent corporate
citizen,” said Martin O’Neill, senior vice president, Safety, Health and
Environment.
ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and
performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
The company is a leading provider of rubber
and specialty
carbons, activated
carbon, inkjet
colorants, cesium
formate drilling fluids, masterbatches
and conductive compounds, fumed
silica, and aerogel.
For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website
at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.
