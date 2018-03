Cactus to Participate in the Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) ("Cactus” or the "Company”) today announced that Scott Bender, President and CEO, is scheduled to present at the Scotia Howard Weil 46th Annual Energy Conference at 2:30 PM Central Time on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. A copy of the Company’s presentation will be posted in the Investors section of the Cactus website at www.CactusWHD.com before the market opens that same morning.

About Cactus

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion (including fracturing) and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates 14 service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken, among other areas, and one service center in Eastern Australia.

