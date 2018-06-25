Caesars Entertainment Named Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT by Computerworld

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IDG's Computerworld recently announced Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR), the world's most diversified casino-entertainment provider, as one of the top 100 best places to work in IT. Companies are selected based on their ability to challenge their information technology (IT) team members while providing great benefits and compensation.

"Caesars Entertainment's IT department is made up of hundreds of innovators passionate about transforming Caesars into the dominant digital leader in the casino, gaming, and entertainment industry. We are honored that Computerworld has named Caesars as one of their 2018 Best Places to Work in IT," said Les Ottolenghi, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. "Over the last year, the IT team at Caesars Entertainment has led enterprise-wide digital transformation by implementing the premiere cloud platforms for finance, human resources, hospitality, marketing, and customer relationship management. The transformation has improved operational performance and launched new business opportunities to use intelligent bot technology, artificial intelligence, and roll out esports to all our customers. Recognition from Computerworld validates everything we work for as an IT department and speaks volumes about the remarkable culture at Caesars Entertainment."

Caesars Entertainment's IT professionals have been instrumental in developing the technology that underpins the innovative guest experiences the company offers. These efforts have exposed Caesars IT team members to new technologies and a pathway to gaining incomparable expertise in emerging fields.

"Over the past couple years, we've seen an already tight market for tech talent get even tighter," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Computerworld's 2018 Best Places to Work in IT list illustrates that the companies that offer the best working environments aren't satisfied with rolling out one or two initiatives. They seek an edge in the talent marketplace through a combination of good salaries, great benefits, ready access to training, and the deployment of cutting edge technologies. They recognize that the top tech talent can easily move to the organization that respects them most, and they are determined to be that organization."

Organizations recognized on the list will be included in coverage on Computerworld.com along with results from the 2018 Best Places to Work in IT survey.

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention.

Caesars Entertainment is the world's most diversified casino-entertainment provider and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company.

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications.

