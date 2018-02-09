CalAtlantic Homes Brings Gated Residential Living To The Heart Of The West Valley Sports And Entertainment District In Phoenix, AZ

PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAtlantic Homes, one of the nation's largest homebuilders, is now selling Arbor and Desert Bloom at Western Enclave, two carefully crafted new home collections offering peaceful gated community living just two miles from Phoenix's most dynamic sports and entertainment district. The public is invited to tour Arbor and Desert Bloom during regular model home hours daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m.6:00 p.m.

"This area of the West Valley attracts visitors from all over the country for once-in-a-lifetime sports and entertainment experiences," said Bob Zambie, Phoenix Division President for CalAtlantic Homes. "Western Enclave situates residents just a few miles from these attractions, while still providing a sense of tranquility with a warm and welcoming, gated community lifestyle and homes that are thoughtfully designed to make the most of time with family and friends."

Arbor and Desert Bloom offer ten, all one-story floor plans ranging from 1,742 to 2,607 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and two to four baths. Homebuyers at Western Enclave can select from Tuscan, Spanish Colonial, French Country, Craftsman, Ranch Hacienda, Western Territorial or Italiante exterior styles, giving each home a unique character while creating dynamic and visually exciting streetscapes. Pricing starts at $247,990.

Each home boasts an open concept interior that is designed around a generous Great Room and gourmet center-island kitchen. Strategically placed windows bathe these living areas in natural light, with an option to add multi-slide glass doors, creating a seamless transition from indoor living areas to delightful outdoor spaces. Each home at Western Enclave also offers a large owner's suite with a resort-style, spa-inspired bath.

As a gated community, Western Enclave delivers a peaceful residential lifestyle, with walking paths that link neighbors and connect to a main community open space with a ramada and tot lot. It is also just minutes from neighborhood shopping and dining, and only two miles from a sports and entertainment hub that includes the University of Phoenix Stadium, Gila River Arena and Westgate Entertainment Center. Together, these destinations are home to dozens of shops, restaurants, bars, hotels and a movie theatre, the Arizona Cardinals (NFL) and Arizona Coyotes (NHL). They also regularly host national and local events such as headliner concerts and college basketball's Final Four.

For commuting residents, Western Enclave sits just minutes from the Loop 101, offering quick access to downtown Phoenix employment and urban amenities. Children living within Western Enclave are eligible to attend Sunset Ridge Elementary School (K-8) and Copper Canyon High School, within the Pendergast Elementary School District and Tolleson Union High School District.

To learn more about Western Enclave, please call 623.219.4559 or visit the Arbor and Desert Bloom Sales Centers at 9135 and 9123 Minnezona Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037. For more information, visit www.calatlantichomes.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calatlantic-homes-brings-gated-residential-living-to-the-heart-of-the-west-valley-sports-and-entertainment-district-in-phoenix-az-300596715.html

SOURCE CalAtlantic Homes