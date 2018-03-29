California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics

California Casualty, an auto and home insurance company for educators,
firefighters, law enforcement personnel, and nurses, and Guidewire
Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to Property
and Casualty (P&C) insurers, today announced that California Casualty
has selected Guidewire Explore™ (part of the Guidewire Live Analytics™
platform) and Guidewire Predictive Analytics™ for Claims to gain greater
business insight and drive customer engagement.
California Casualty selected Explore and Predictive Analytics for Claims
to mine and analyze data to help increase and improve customer
engagement and control expenses and indemnity costs. Specifically,
California Casualty expects that in-depth analysis of data will uncover
patterns to help identify inefficiencies in claims cycle times, which,
once addressed, will ultimately improve the customer experience. In
addition, the products will enable California Casualty to identify
claims that can be processed and paid without human interference,
creating an expedient and trouble-free experience for customers.
California Casualty has deployed Guidewire ClaimCenter™ since 2008 and
has leveraged Guidewire Claim Canvas™ and Guidewire Compare™ since 2013
(Claim Canvas and Compare are also components of the Live Analytics
platform). The company extended its Guidewire relationship with the
selections of additional Core, Data, and Digital products last year.
"Our decade-long track record with Guidewire has resulted in enhanced
services and greater productivity throughout our organization,” said Jim
Kauffman, senior vice president, Claims, California Casualty. "With the
addition of Guidewire’s analytics products, we’re building on that track
record while taking full advantage of available data that makes the
entire claims life cycle more streamlined and informed.”
Kauffman continued, "Now, data collected from Guidewire InsuranceSuite™
can be leveraged for even more insight into our organization, driving
efficiencies across the business and creating more opportunity to engage
with our customers.”
Explore and Predictive Analytics for Claims will enable California
Casualty to:
-
Use analytics to identify opportunities for proactive outreach to
customers, point out slowdowns in claims cycle, and expedite certain
claims
-
Leverage insights to control expenses and indemnity costs, which in
turn keep product costs low
-
Empower its claims department to access and use data, freeing IT to
focus on other business-critical tasks
"California Casualty has been a true partner since 2008, and its
unwavering commitment to prioritizing customer satisfaction aligns with
our own vision,” said Steve Sherry, chief sales officer, Guidewire
Software. "We are excited to continue working side-by-side with
California Casualty to ensure its role as a vanguard in the industry.”
About California Casualty Management Company
Headquartered in San Mateo, California with Service Centers in Arizona,
Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty provides auto and home
insurance to educators, firefighters, law enforcement and nurses across
the country. Founded in 1914, California Casualty has been led by four
generations of the Brown family. To learn more about California
Casualty, or to request an auto insurance quote, please visit www.calcas.com
or call 1.800.800.9410.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the software that Property and Casualty (P&C)
insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change.
We combine three elements – core operations, data and analytics, and
digital engagement – into a technology platform that enhances insurers’
ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than
300 P&C insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more
information, please visit www.guidewire.com.
Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.
