Callidus Capital Corporation Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting Date

TORONTO, June 1, 2018 /CNW/ - Callidus Capital Corporation ("Callidus") announced today that its annual general shareholders' meeting will be held on Friday, July 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. EDT at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, Suite 2400, 333 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario. The meeting is being held later than the June 29, 2018 deadline set out in the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") Company Manual with the consent of the TSX. The timing of the meeting complies with all applicable corporate law requirements.

About Callidus Capital Corporation

Established in 2003, Callidus Capital Corporation is a Canadian company that specializes in innovative and creative financing solutions for companies that are unable to obtain adequate financing from conventional lending institutions. Unlike conventional lending institutions who demand a long list of covenants and make credit decisions based on cash flow and projections, Callidus credit facilities have few, if any, covenants and are based on the value of the borrower's assets, its enterprise value and borrowing needs. Callidus employs a proprietary system of monitoring collateral and exercising control over the cash inflows and outflows of each borrower, enabling Callidus to very effectively manage risk of loss. Further information is available on our website, www.calliduscapital.ca.

