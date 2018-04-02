Canada and British Columbia to make significant investments that will improve the lives of Canadians

Supporting new projects that build prosperous communities and transition to a clean growth economy

VANCOUVER, April 2, 2018 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and British Columbia are working together to make long-term infrastructure investments that will create economic growth, sustain well-paying jobs, build inclusive communities and support a low-carbon, green economy—leading to a higher quality of life for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure announced the signing of a bilateral agreement that will provide more than $4.1 billion in federal funding through the Investing in Canada plan over the next decade for infrastructure projects. These projects will be cost-shared with the Government of British Columbia, municipalities and other partners.

This new funding will see the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia make unprecedented investments in public transit, green infrastructure, recreational and cultural infrastructure, and rural and northern communities.

These investments will have benefits for people in communities across the province, including:

faster commutes and travel times for more people, and easier movement of goods for businesses;

cleaner air and water;

reduced greenhouse gas emissions;

smarter more efficient cities;

sustainable water management;

enhanced public parks, recreational facilities and other spaces that make communities great places to live;

better transportation and digital infrastructure for people living in remote communities;

increased energy security and reduced reliance on diesel in the North.

Across Canada, more than $33 billion in federal funding will be invested through new bilateral agreements with provinces and territories. Provinces and territories will develop three-year plans that will provide information on how they will implement their infrastructure projects.

Quotes

"Long-term investments in infrastructure are key to building a strong Canada—connecting people, creating good jobs for the middle class, and building our economy and communities for the future. We are pleased to have reached a new agreement with British Columbia to invest in infrastructure projects that will benefit all communities for years to come. Collaboration and partnership have been at the heart of the success of our Investing in Canada plan and we will continue to work with provinces, territories, municipalities, Indigenous communities, stakeholders, and Canadians from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Signing this new 10-year bilateral agreement with the Government of Canada means people in B.C. stand to benefit from record infrastructure investment – nearly $10 billion in partnership with all levels of government. From greener infrastructure and better public transit to enhanced community centres and parks, this historic funding gives communities in B.C. of all sizes a boost to deliver modern infrastructure through smart investments that benefit people, the environment, and the economy."

The Honourable Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation & Infrastructure

"When we invest in infrastructure, we're helping people live active lives, access clean drinking water, travel safely and efficiently and access more arts and culture," said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. "This historic agreement is paving the way for a better transportation system in the lower mainland and enhanced infrastructure for communities of all sizes across B.C."

The Honourable Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Under the first phase of the plan, Infrastructure Canada has approved nearly 3,500 projects across Canada worth a combined investment of more than $8.4 billion , including more than 200 projects worth more than $1.2 billion in British Columbia .

worth a combined investment of more than , including more than 200 projects worth more than in . As part of the Plan, Infrastructure Canada will deliver $33 billion over the next decade through new bilateral agreements with provinces and territories under four funding streams:

over the next decade through new bilateral agreements with provinces and territories under four funding streams: $20.1 billion for public transit;

for public transit;

$9.2 billion for green infrastructure;

for green infrastructure;

$1.3 billion for community, cultural and recreational infrastructure; and

for community, cultural and recreational infrastructure; and

$2 billion for wide-ranging infrastructure needs in rural and northern communities. In addition, the $400 million Arctic Energy Fund will be delivered under this stream to support energy security in the territories.

for wide-ranging infrastructure needs in rural and northern communities. In addition, the Arctic Energy Fund will be delivered under this stream to support energy security in the territories. This marks the fifth new long-term infrastructure agreement the Government of Canada has signed with provincial and territorial partners.

has signed with provincial and territorial partners. The funding provided under the bilateral agreement also includes $212.3 million already committed to the Lion's Gate Secondary Wastewater Treatment Plant in North Vancouver .

Under the $180-billionInvesting in Canadainfrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is signing new ten-year bilateral agreements with all provinces and territories that will see more than $33 billion in federal funding invested in infrastructure projects across the country. The objective of these investments is to transform the way Canadians live, move and work across four priority areas:

Public transit;

Green infrastructure;

Community, culture, and recreation infrastructure; and

Rural and northern communities.

British Columbia will receive a total of $4,129,680,161 from 2018 to 2028 through this agreement.

Allocations by funding stream:

Funding Stream Allocation Expected Outcomes at Project Completion* Public Transit $2,691,101,894 to build new urban transit networks and service extensions that will transform the way Canadians live, move and work. Improved capacity of public transit infrastructure

Improved quality and safety of existing and future transit systems

Improved access to public transit systems Green Infrastructure $1,115,494,721 to support greenhouse gas emission (GHG) reductions; enable greater adaptation and resilience to the impacts of climate change and climate-related disaster mitigation, and ensure that more communities can provide clean air and safe drinking water for their citizens. ** This amount includes a $212 million allocation for the Lion's Gate project, which is currently being implemented under PTIC-NRP. Increased capacity to manage more renewable energy

Increased access to clean energy transportation

Increased energy efficiency of buildings

Increased generation of clean energy

Increased structural capacity and increased natural capacity to adapt to climate change impacts, natural disasters and extreme weather events

Increased capacity to treat and manage wastewater and storm water

Increased access to potable water

Increased capacity to reduce or remediate soil and air pollutants Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure $157,081,719 towards community, culture and recreation infrastructure to build stronger communities and improve social inclusion. Improved access to and increased quality of community, cultural and recreational infrastructure for Canadians, including Indigenous Peoples and vulnerable populations Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure $166,001,827 to support projects that improve the quality of life in rural and northern communities by responding to rural and northern specific needs. The stream also includes the $400 million Arctic Energy Fund that will address energy security in the territories. Improved food security

Improved and more reliable road, air and marine infrastructure

Improved broadband connectivity

More efficient and reliable energy (The Arctic Energy Fund can only be applied to this outcome.)

Improved education and health facilities that benefit Indigenous peoples (specific to Truth and Reconciliation Commission)

* Outcomes will be obtained through projects which will be communicated in more details as they are announced.

The bilateral agreements will allow the Government of Canada and the provinces and territories to agree on shared results as well as a method of regularly reporting on results. The bilateral agreements support the following long-term goals:

Increase the rate of economic growth in an inclusive and sustainable way;

Improve environmental quality, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase resiliency of communities;

Improve mobility in Canadian communities;

Make Canadian communities more inclusive and accessible; and

Manage infrastructure in a more sustainable way.

Under these new bilateral agreements, the Government of Canada will not only make significant investments in Canadian communities, but open the door to unique innovative project ideas that meet the agreed-upon outcomes. These new ideas will contribute to the long-term sustainability of our infrastructure.

To ensure our partners consider opportunities to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions or better adapt to climate change during the project development stage, a new climate lens will be applied to certain projects. Partners will also report on how larger projects are creating job opportunities for a broader array of Canadians in the construction industry and related sectors through a new Community Employment Benefits framework.

For information on cost-sharing, please see Infrastructure Canada's website.

British Columbia's Transit Allocation

The Public Transit stream will provide provinces, territories and municipalities with funding to address the new construction, expansion, improvement and rehabilitation of public transit infrastructure.

The table below provides an overview of the maximum transit allocations for the following recipients in British Columbia:

Recipient Maximum Transit Allocation Translink $2,222,366,485 BC Transit $468,735,408

