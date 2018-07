Canada is becoming a top destination for IELTS test takers in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, July 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for IELTS test takers wishing to work, study or emigrate overseas, with recent global surveys putting it second only to the U.S. as a desired destination for people looking to emigrate. At the same time, the Canadian Government has increased its immigration targets up to 2020, boosting opportunities for moving to Canada.

As the most widely used test of English for migration to Australia, Canada and New Zealand, the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) helps provide Filipinos with the opportunity to fulfil their ambition of going to Canada to work or study. British Council in the Philippines is launching a new Canada campaign 'You CAN Get There' in July. 'You CAN Get There' aims to provide individuals with all they need to know about taking the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and how it can help them to study, work or emigrate to Canada.

IELTS is the world's most popular high-stakes English language test, with over three million tests taken in the past year, and it is recognised by more than 10,000 universities, schools, employers and immigration bodies.

In Canada, IELTS is the English test of choice for educational organisations, professional associations and employers across Canada.

IELTS is accepted and recognised by over 350 Canadian organisations for study or work purposes.

It was the first test to be recognised by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and Immigration Quebec as proof of English language proficiency for Express Entry (Skilled Immigrants), Quebec-selected skilled workers and the Provincial Nominee program.

With the IELTS General training version of the test, test takers wishing to emigrate to Canada can apply through the Canadian Express Entry system.

British Council delivers IELTS up to four times a month in 16 locations nationwide. Test takers can take the IELTS test with the British Council in Manila, Baguio, Bacolod, Batangas, Cabanatuan, Cebu, CDO, Dagupan, Davao, Iloilo, Laguna, Leyte, Malolos, Naga, Pampanga, and Tagaytay.

Taking IELTS with the British Council includes a variety of benefits, such as free access to Road to IELTS, an online self-study resource for test takers, and expert support from videos, apps and books to interactive courses.

British Council in the Philippines will also be holding the 'Hello Canada!' Info Session on 21 July 2018 at the British Council Learning Hub located at the 7F The Curve Tower, 32nd Street corner 3rd Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. Test takers who are planning to live, work and study in Canada are invited to attend and learn more about the different immigration programmes and the opportunities available for work and study in Canada. Meet representatives from Canada immigration consultancies and education agencies to know more about the services they provide. A British Council IELTS expert will also share the IELTS test format, sections, tips and techniques in acing the test and the resources available at the British Council Learning Hub to help them better prepare for the IELTS test.

For more information please visit https://www.ieltsasia.org/ph/events/hello-canada-info-session

For more information, contact Danica Tuliao on +632 555 3000 or Danica.Tuliao@britishcouncil.org.ph

IELTS is the International English Language Testing System, the world's most popular English language proficiency test for higher education and global migration with over 3 million tests taken in the last year. Over 10,000 organisations trust and accept IELTS as a secure, valid and reliable indicator of true to life ability to communicate in English for education, immigration and professional accreditation.

British Council is the United Kingdom's international organisation for education and cultural relations.

Test takers are measured in listening, reading, writing and speaking. All tests are scored on a banded system from 1 (the lowest) through to 9 (the highest band).

IELTS offers a choice of two test versions, to serve both academic and non-academic purposes. IELTS Academic measures English language proficiency needed for an academic, higher learning environment. The tasks and texts are accessible to all test takers, irrespective of their subject focus. IELTS General Training measures English language proficiency in a practical, everyday context. The tasks and texts reflect both workplace and social situations. IELTS General Training is suitable for immigration purposes to Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom and Ireland.

A sample of government and professional associations who recognise or require applicants to hold an IELTS test result include:

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)

Australian Department of Immigration and Border Protection

UK Visas and Immigration

Commission on Graduates of Foreign Nursing Schools and National Council of State Boards of Nursing, USA

International Monetary Fund

