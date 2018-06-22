Canada to Acquire Three Interim Icebreakers

Helping Keep Canada's Waters Safe

GATINEAU, QC, June 22, 2018 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to providing the women and men of the Canadian Coast Guard with the equipment they need to keep Canadian waters safe, while supporting economic growth.

On behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard, Public Services and Procurement Canada has issued an Advanced Contract Award Notice (ACAN) to Chantier Davie of Lévis, Quebec, for the acquisition and conversion of three medium commercial icebreakers. This ensures a fair, competitive process allowing any supplier with a comparable option to also submit a proposal before a contract is awarded.

The ACAN confirms Canada's intention to enter into a contract with Chantier Davie. Other interested suppliers have 15 calendar days to signal their interest in bidding for this contract, by submitting a "statement of capabilities" that meets the requirements laid out in the ACAN.

These ships would provide interim capability for the Canadian Coast Guard, while replacement vessels are being built under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. Icebreakers are essential to ensuring that Canadian ports remain open during Canada's ice seasons, ensuring goods such as fresh produce and fuel are delivered safely.

Quotes

"Our Government is committed to supporting the Coast Guard in carrying out its crucial work on behalf of all Canadians. We are one step closer to acquiring supplementary capacity that will support interim icebreaking capability in time for the upcoming icebreaking season. "

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The Canadian Coast Guard has unique requirements given Canada's wide range of challenging ice conditions in both our southern waters and the Arctic. We are making sure they have the equipment and tools they need to keep Canadian waters safe and commercial routes open during Canada's ice seasons."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay

Minister of Agriculture

Quick facts

This acquisition will consist of purchasing a class of three existing Anchor Handling Tug Supply icebreakers.

These ships will be used to backfill for Canadian Coast Guard vessels while they are undergoing maintenance, refit and vessel life extension.

These ships will conduct critical icebreaking duties for the Southern wintertime program and are to be deployed as needed in support of Arctic summertime programs.

The first ship will be put to immediate use for icebreaking during the upcoming 2018-2019 season.

Associated links

National Shipbuilding Strategy

