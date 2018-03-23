Canadian Stocks Are Looking For Direction - Canadian Commentary

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market has been fluctuating between gains and losses since the open of trade Friday, following yesterday's sharp sell-off. Gold and energy stocks are rallying this morning on rising commodity prices. However, financial stocks are struggling in early trade.

Markets in Europe are down again Friday. Increased fears of a global trade war have dented investor sentiment and spurred demand for safe-haven assets.

Markets on Wall Street are little changed in early trade Friday, following yesterday's sell-off. President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum yesterday imposing tariffs on at least $50 billion in Chinese imports. Beijing has outlined plans to introduce tariffs on U.S. imports.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 14.17 points or 0.09 percent at 15,385.76.

On Thursday, the index closed down 275.35 points or 1.76 percent, at 15,399.93. The index scaled an intraday high of 15,570.86 and a low of 15,387.13.

The Gold Index is increasing 2.19 percent. Gold prices are surging Friday on increased safe haven demand as the dollar continues to weaken. Concerns about a trade war and turnover in the Trump administration have investors on edge.

B2Gold (BTO.TO) is rising 3.14 percent and Goldcorp (G.TO) is advancing 2.86 percent. Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) is increasing 2.74 percent and Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) is adding 1.25 percent. Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) is climbing 4.15 percent and IAMGOLD (IMG.TO) is up 1.80 percent. Kinross Gold (K.TO) is higher by 5.14 percent.

The Capped Materials Index is up 1 percent. Franco-Nevada (FNV.TO) is increasing 0.66 percent and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) is rising 2.61 percent.

The Energy Index is rising 0.63 percent. Crude oil prices have risen back above $65 a barrel Friday morning after significant volatility in the past two sessions.

Encana (ECA.TO) is higher by 0.39 percent and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is up 0.51 percent. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) is rising 1.62 percent and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) is advancing 0.33 percent. Husky Energy (HSE.TO) is gaining 1.51 percent.

The Capped Information Technology Index is losing 0.67 percent. Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) is weakening by 0.99 percent and Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) is falling 1.20 percent. BlackBerry (BB.TO) is down 1.33 percent.

The heavyweight Financial Index is decreasing 0.48 percent. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) is down 0.64 percent and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) is falling 0.85 percent. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) is losing 0.97 percent and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) is surrendering 0.68 percent. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) is weakening by 0.84 percent and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) is declining 0.77 percent.

The Capped Telecommunication Services Index is down 0.35 percent. BCE (BCE.TO) is lower by 0.27 percent and TELUS (T.TO) is falling 0.40 percent. Rogers Communications (RCI-B.TO) is decreasing 0.31 percent.

The Capped Industrials Index is down 0.12 percent. Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) is declining 0.65 percent and Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is lower by 0.13 percent.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed that inflation rose 0.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis in February, compared to a 0.5 percent increase in January.

On year, inflation rose 2.2 percent in February, following a 1.7 percent increase in January. The rate was forecast to grow by 1.9 percent.

Separate data showed that Canadian retail sales increased 0.3 percent in January to C$49.9 billion. General merchandise stores were the largest contributors to the increase.

This follows a revised 0.7 percent drop in December and was lower than 1.1 percent growth seen by economists.

Core retail sales, excluding autos, grew 0.9 percent on a monthly basis.

Economists had been looking for a 0.8 percent rise. The December figure was revised to a 1.7 percent fall.

New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods surged up by much more than anticipated in the month of February, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday. The report said durable goods orders jumped by 3.1 percent in February after slumping by 3.5 percent in January. Economists had expected durable goods orders to increase by 1.5 percent.

A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed a modest decrease in new home sales in the month of February. The report said new home sales fell by 0.6 percent to an annual rate of 618,000 in February from an upwardly revised 622,000 in January.

Economists had expected new home sales to rise to a rate of 623,000 from the 593,000 originally reported for the previous month.

In commodities, crude oil futures for April delivery are up 0.94 or 1.46 percent at $65.24 a barrel.

Natural gas for April is down 0.027 or 1.03 percent at $2.59 per million btu.

Gold futures for April are up 22.90 or 1.73 percent at $1,350.30 an ounce.

Silver for May is up 0.263 or 1.60 percent at $16.65 an ounce.