Canadian Stocks Are Slightly Higher As Crude Prices Rise - Canadian Commentary

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market opened slightly weaker Wednesday morning, but has since inched into positive territory. Energy stocks continue to drive higher as crude oil prices have risen above $64 a barrel. However, investors remain in a cautious mood ahead of today's announcement from the Federal Reserve.

Markets in Europe fluctuated between small gains and losses in early trade Wednesday, but have since turned definitively to the downside. Traders are in a cautious mood ahead of today's Fed announcement and Thursday's announcement from the Bank of England.

Markets on Wall Street are little changed in early trade Wednesday. Trading activity is somewhat subdued ahead of this afternoon's monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve. With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, traders are likely to keep an eye on the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for future rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 10.18points or 0.07 percent at 15,626.54.

On Tuesday, the index closed up 26.97 points or 0.17 percent, at 15,616.36. The index scaled an intraday high of 15,642.51 and a low of 15,593.12.

The Energy Index is rising 1.49 percent. Crude oil prices continue to rise Wednesday morning after industry data showed a surprise drawdown in U.S. oil inventories.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a draw of 2.739 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending March 16. Analysts were anticipating a build of 2.556 million barrels in crude oil inventories.

The EIA reported this morning that U.S. crude inventories dropped by 2.6 million barrels last week.

Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) is increasing 0.46 percent and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) is climbing 1.63 percent. Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is up 0.26 percent and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) is rising 3.28 percent. Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) is advancing 2.16 percent and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) is gaining 1.40 percent. Encana (ECA.TO) is higher by 2.19 percent.

The Capped Healthcare Index is higher by 0.97 percent. Concordia International (CXR.TO) is gaining 1.41 percent and Extendicare (EXE.TO) is adding 0.34 percent. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX.TO) is rising 0.57 percent.

The Capped Materials Index is up 0.44 percent. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) is increasing 0.23 percent and Nutrien (NTR.TO) is rising 0.50 percent.

The Capped Information Technology Index is gaining 0.22 percent. Constellation Software (CSU.TO) is up 2.14 percent and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) is climbing 0.76 percent. Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) is rising 1.03 percent

The Gold Index is increasing 0.15 percent. Gold prices are higher Wednesday morning ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) is rising 0.87 percent and B2Gold (BTO.TO) is climbing 0.42 percent. Goldcorp (G.TO) is advancing 0.41 percent and Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) is increasing 0.51 percent. Kinross Gold (K.TO) is gaining 0.21 percent and IAMGOLD (IMG.TO) is adding 0.15 percent.

The Capped Telecommunication Services Index is down 0.42 percent. BCE (BCE.TO) is lower by 0.68 percent and TELUS (T.TO) is falling 0.54 percent. Rogers Communications (RCI-B.TO) is decreasing 0.17 percent.

The Capped Industrials Index is down 0.33 percent. Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) is falling 0.47 percent and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) is declining 0.31 percent. Air Canada (AC.TO) is weakening by 1.34 percent and WestJet Airlines (WJA.TO) is losing 0.33 percent.

The heavyweight Financial Index is decreasing 0.06 percent. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) is down 0.29 percent and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) is falling 0.10 percent. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) is losing 0.41 percent and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) is surrendering 0.12 percent.

Trendy coat maker Canada Goose (GOOS.TO) plans to bring more manufacturing in-house, Reuters reports. Shares are falling 0.94 percent.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) says the Zambian government has issued it a $10.4-billion bill for underpayment of customs duties. The stock is currently unchanged.

JetSki and SkiDoo maker BRP (DOO.TO) reported Q4 profit down from year ago, but raised its dividend. Shares are climbing 3.91 percent.

Helix Biopharma (HBP.TO) will partner with ProMab Biotechnologies to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for particular hematological malignancies. Shares are currently unchanged.

On the economic front, the UK jobless rate in the three months to January was the joint lowest since 1975 and the employment rate rose to a record high, latest figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.

The ILO unemployment rate eased to 4.3 percent from 4.4 percent in the three months to December. Economists had expected it remain unchanged at 4.4 percent. The rate was 4.3 percent in the August to October 2017 period.

UK public sector net borrowing excluding state-owned banks grew in February, figures from the Office for National Statistics revealed on Wednesday. The PSNB ex-banks rose by GBP 2.5 billion to GBP 1.3 billion from a year ago, when there was a surplus of GBP 1.2 billion. Economists had predicted GBP 1.8 billion borrowing for February.

In commodities, crude oil futures for April delivery are up 0.80 or 1.26 percent at $64.34 a barrel.

Natural gas for April is up 0.02 or 0.75 percent at $2.695 per million btu.

Gold futures for April are up 7.29 or 0.56 percent at $1,319.20 an ounce.

Silver for May is up 0.205 or 1.27 percent at $16.39 an ounce.