Cannabis Strategies Acquisition Corp. Announces Class A Restricted Voting Shares, Warrants and Rights to Commence Trading Separately on January 31, 2018

Class A Restricted Voting Shares to trade on the NEO under the symbol "CSA.A", Warrants to trade under the symbol "CSA.WT" and Rights to trade under the symbol "CSA.RT"

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2018 /CNW/ - Cannabis Strategies Acquisition Corp. (the "Corporation") announces that the securities underlying the Corporation's Class A restricted voting units (trading symbol: CSA.UN) on the Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. ("NEO"), each Class A restricted voting unit consisting of one Class A restricted voting share (each, a "Class A Restricted Voting Share"), one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") and one right (each, a "Right"), will commence trading separately on the NEO following the close of business on January 30, 2018. The Class A Restricted Voting Shares, Warrants and Rights will trade under the symbols "CSA.A", "CSA.WT" and "CSA.RT", respectively.

The Corporation's sponsor is Mercer Park CB, L.P. ("Mercer Park"), a limited partnership indirectly controlled by Mercer Park, L.P., a privately-held family office based in New York, New York. The Corporation's strategy is to leverage Mercer Park's executive leadership and entrepreneurial expertise, investment experience and network, together with its team of employees, in order to identify and execute an attractive qualifying transaction.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933. A copy of the final prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Cannabis Strategies Acquisition Corp.

Cannabis Strategies is a newly organized special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the purpose of effecting a qualifying transaction.

About Mercer Park CB, L.P.

Mercer Park is a limited partnership formed under the laws of Delaware that is indirectly controlled by Mercer Park, L.P., which is a privately-held family office based in New York, New York that is controlled by Jonathan Sandelman.

