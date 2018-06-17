Carnrite Ventures Announces Strategic Partnership with Crowdfunding Site LetsLaunch

HOUSTON, June 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carnrite Ventures, a division of The Carnrite Group, has invested in LetsLaunch, a crowdfunding website built to help business owners raise capital and run their company, while providing investors the opportunity to support and participate in the success of local businesses. LetsLaunch makes investing and starting a business affordable, simple, local and fun.

LetsLaunch, designed in line with US crowdfunding legislation, focuses exclusively on small businesses seeking less than USD $1 million, which allows them to offer the lowest fee structure in the crowdfunding industry. As part of their July 2018 launch, LetsLaunch is offering a zero fee raise to ten businesses.

"LetsLaunch provides a simple and affordable investment solution for small businesses and consumers alike," said The Carnrite Group's Founder & CEO, Alan 'Al' Carnrite. "The market is demanding an alternative way to invest in and grow local businesses and LetsLaunch will not only provide a compliant, affordable platform to meet this market need, but it will also provide local businesses with tailor made solutions to the many challenges of starting and growing a business, which provides LetsLaunch with many avenues for future growth."

LetsLaunch

LetsLaunch (http://www.letslaunch.com) Co-Founder and CEO Brian Coyle is looking forward to partnering with The Carnrite Group. "We are excited to bring on The Carnrite Group as an investor in LetsLaunch," said Coyle. "Access to more capital from a long-term partner like Carnrite will enable us to not only launch our product in July, but also continue building upon it to deliver the best user experience in the industry as our customer base grows."

The Carnrite Group

The Carnrite Group (http://www.carnritegroup.com) is a management consulting firm providing customized solutions to complex strategic, operational and organizational challenges for the past 27 years. Carnrite has worldwide consulting experience and knowledge transferrable to any new challenge. Carnrite Ventures, a division of The Carnrite Group, provides growth capital, as well as executive leadership, interim management and back-office support to partner and portfolio companies. Carnrite Ventures' investments span from early-stage venture capital to turnarounds in industries including energy, real estate, healthcare and technology.

