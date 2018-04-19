Casio Fosters Mathematics Engagement With ClassPad.net

DOVER, N.J., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a leader, and pioneer in the education space is proud to introduce its latest innovation – ClassPad.net. Designed as a one-stop shop for educators and students alike, ClassPad.net is an all-in-one web-based mathematics resource geared for K-12 mathematics and beyond.

"As industry veterans with more than 60 years of experience, we at Casio are committed to pioneering innovative and unique ed-tech offerings that both engage students and support educators," said Jim Gross, General Manager of Casio's Education Division. "We recognized the need for a complete ed-tech solution that mathematics educators could easily integrate into inquiry-based classrooms, and ClassPad.net was designed to do just that. It makes the creativity of mathematics more accessible, interactive and personalized – we believe it's a game-changer."

ClassPad.net helps students investigate mathematics deeply and enhance their understanding of related concepts utilizing one program. Due to the increasing dominance of touchscreen devices both in and out of the classroom, ClassPad.net is designed to be equally usable by keyboard/mouse and touchscreen-based platforms. Students and teachers can go to ClassPad.net and draw geometry figures freehand and input calculations as they would on real scratch paper.

The software also takes advantage of Casio's Natural Display technology for input and output of mathematical expressions. All calculations are performed by Casio's ClassPad engine, a full Computer Algebra System (CAS), which has been improved and updated for over 15 years. ClassPad.net allows simultaneous work with calculation, graphing, geometry and data analysis/statistics which helps teachers demonstrate things they can't show in other ways, something "65 percent of educators" said was important in a study conducted by PBS Learning Media.

"Educational technology is now a significant part of mathematics classrooms across the U.S.", stated Mike Reiners, Software Product Manager for Casio's Education Division. "The next step is to reduce the sheer number of software packages teachers are being forced to learn, and instead provide more complete solutions that can be fully mastered and supported."

ClassPad.net will be presented at the Association of State Supervisors of Mathematics (ASSM) Annual Meeting, April 20th – 23rd as well as the National Council of Supervisors of Mathematics (NCSM) Annual Conference, April 23rd-25th in Washington, DC. At the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, (NCTM) Annual Conference, teachers will be able to attend an exhibitor workshop, where they will have an opportunity to learn firsthand about Classpad.net on Thursday, April 26th from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center (Room 143C). ClassPad.net will also be on display, along with Casio's full portfolio of education products on the exhibit floor (booth #443) throughout NCTM 2018.

A video for Classpad.net can be viewed here: http://bit.do/classpadnetfutureishere

ClassPad.net is available now for free in beta testing form, with version 1.0 slated to launch later this year. It is available via any modern web browser on various platforms, including Chromebook, iPad, PC, and Mac. Users must complete a one-time registration to gain access to all features. To register for ClassPad.net or for more information, please visit https://classpad.net. For software-related questions, please contact classpad.netinquiry@casio.com. If interested in more information on Casio's full portfolio of education products and resources, please visit www.CasioEducation.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio America, Inc. has been a leader and innovator in educational technology for the past 60 years. Throughout its history, Casio's mission has been to create something from nothing (a "0-to-1" philosophy). With the release of ClassPad.net, the Company's commitments to ongoing development, response to teacher/student feedback, and supportive professional development, Casio demonstrates continued dedication to this mindset. For more information, visit www.casio.com.

