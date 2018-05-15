Catalyst Introduces Impact Protection Case for Apple Watch, New Catalyst Sport Band and First Catalyst Apple Pencil Cases at Pepcom Digital Experience in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalyst, the award-winning manufacturer of the world's most protective and stylish cases and accessories for electronic devices, is introducing a series of new products at Pepcom Digital Experience in San Francisco on May 10, 2018. New to the lineup is the first Catalyst Impact Protection Case for the Apple Watch, the Catalyst Sport Apple Watch Band and the first protective Catalyst case developed for the Apple Pencil.

"We are thrilled to announce the release of the new products on Amazon Exclusives," said June Lai, Catalyst CEO. "This relationship is key to our growth strategy and expands the range of products that Catalyst currently offers on Amazon, the leading online shopping destination for U.S. consumers."

In addition to new product designs, the award-winning Catalyst case for Apple AirPods, which was recently featured as a CES 2018 Innovation Award Honoree, is now available in a new coral colorway.

"These new products really embrace the fun, energetic and carefree lifestyle Catalyst embodies. We've developed a diverse selection of accessories that are colorful and compliment your style, while providing the peace of mind knowing Catalyst will protect your devices no matter where your adventure takes you," Lai added.

The Catalyst Impact Protection Case for the Apple Watch is compatible with both the Series 2 and 3, and available for both the 42mm and 38mm options. They are drop proof to 9.9 ft (3m), have a dual layer of protection, the signature crown dial button and all features of the Apple Watch remain fully functional including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE, Siri, digital crown, side button, heart rate sensor and magnetic charging. The drop proof case for Apple Watch comes in a range of stylish clothes to suit your style.

"We started to diversify the Catalyst line in the last year and create stylish, protective products at a lower price point for times when you don't need the full waterproof protection Catalyst is known for," Co-Founder and Chief Designer Josh Wright said. "The Impact Protection cases for the iPhones were incredibly well received so we're excited to provide this option for the Apple Watch as well. The new sport band adds to the diversity and style we're able to offer and we're excited to share them with customers this spring."

Catalyst Impact Protection case for Apple Watch

The Catalyst Impact Protection case line stays true to our signature features: with a grippy rubber bumper and digital crown button. This design has added impact protection from an innovative truss cushioning system combined with a proprietary rubber polymer blend to increase the drop spec to 9.9ft (3m). This case is designed to be your Apple Watch's best friend for everyday urban adventures.

Colors: Blueridge/Sunset, Army Green/Black, Stealth Black/Gray and Coral/Gray

Avaialbe Now: $39.99

Catalyst Sport Apple Watch Band for Apple Watch Series 1, 2 and 3

The Catalyst Sport band combines distinctive styling with features for performance for the Apple Watch. The band is built with a triangular truss pattern that creates maximum breath-ability and is also the system for clasping the band together. The arrangement of the pattern creates more adjust-ability than any other sport strap giving the user more range for fit. Comfort is key with the super soft, hypoallergenic silicone band. The attachment system of the strap is designed to be easy to put on and extra secure with our double locking clasp. The band comes with a quick release spring bar making it quick to change out between your Apple Watch and a Catalyst Apple Watch cases.

Colors: Stealth Black, Blueridge/Sunset, Red Hot

Available Now: $39.99

Catalyst Apple Pencil Case

Designed for protection and ease of use, the Catalyst Apple Pencil Case offers storage for both the Apple Pencil and the Lightning adapter. The Catalyst Apple Pencil Case is made from a supple Hypoallergenic Silicon. With ribbing along the profile, the case will not roll and provides impact protection up to 9.9ft (3m). Carabiner included to secure the Apple Pencil to go wherever you go.

Available Now: $24.99

Catalyst Apple Pencil Grip Case

The Catalyst Apple Pencil Grip Case

employs a triangular design that is both ergonomic to hold and prevents it from rolling away. The material is a supple, grippy, hypoallergenic silicone that is durable and protective. The Apple Pencil Grip Case allows for easy access to the Lightning connector for charging and has a separate storage capsule for the Lightning adapter. Carry both with the included carabiner to ensure your Apple Pencil is secured where ever you are.

Available Now: $24.99

Catalyst Case for AirPods

The first of its kind Catalyst case for AirPods is a premium protective case that is a stylish, essential everyday accessory. Made of a soft premium silicone, the case is IP67 waterproof to 3.3ft (1m) and drop proof to 4ft (1.2m). This patented, award winning design is slim and minimalist and allows users to have convenient access to the Lightning charge port or use wireless charging. The included carabiner allows the case to be easily attached to a belt loop, bag or backpack so that you can always find your Apple AirPods and they are easily accessible.

Colors: NEW Coral, Frost White, Blueridge/Sunset, Army Green, Deep Plum, Slate Gray, Glow-in-the-Dark

Available Now: $24.99

Glow-in-the-Dark: $29.99

SOURCE Catalyst