Cedrus Investments' Head of Life Sciences Served as a Panelist and Judge at SAPA'S Pharma/biotech Investment Summit and Roadshow

HONG KONG, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Kimberly Nearing, the Managing Director, Head of Life Sciences at Cedrus Investments ("Cedrus"), was invited to serve on a panel and as a judge at the Sino-American Pharmaceutical Professionals Association's (SAPA) Pharma/Biotech Investment Summit and Roadshow held on June 16 at Columbia University in New York City.

The sold-out event featured plenary sessions about global life sciences investment environment in the morning and life science company roadshow in the afternoon. Keynote speeches were made by Aisling Capital, Lilly, BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Asian Ventures, F-Prime Capital Partners, and the U.S. National Institutes of Health's Office of Technology Transfer. A highlight of the event was a presentation delivered by Mr.Dennis Purcell, Founder and Senior Advisor at Aisling Capital and former Managing Director of the Life Sciences Investment Banking Group at Chase H&Q (formerly Hambrecht & Quist), who reflected on what has changed in the global biotech industry and the rise in China's influence.

Ms. Nearing participated in the Business Development and Strategic Investments panel along with US Head of Global Business Development at Hengrui Medicine, Deputy General Manager, Strategic Development at Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Development Co. Ltd., and Managing Director, Co-leader for China/US Cross-Border Deals at PwC. She also served as a judge on the Showcase and Roadshow session, along with the Director, Corporate Development at Merck, Senior Analyst at Citi's Biotech Equity, and Senior Associate at OrbiMed Advisors.

Mr. Xiaodong Chen, Chair of China Affairs at SAPA said, "On behalf the SAPA Leadership, we'd like to thank Kim for her unique insights into cross-border partnering and investing in the healthcare industry between the U.S. and China in the fireside chat session and her wisdom as a roadshow advisor. Kim made a great contribution to another successful SAPA event."

