Celebrate American Humane's "Be Kind to Animals Week®" (May 6-12)

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Building a better world for all of us begins with a few simple actions and American Humane, the country's first national humane organization, is challenging people to commit to protecting and improving the lives of millions of animals during this year's "Be Kind to Animals Week®" (May 6-12), the oldest commemorative week in U.S. history, and the nation's longest-running humane education campaign.

American Humane is asking animal advocates to pledge to do four simple things to better the lives of animals: buy humanely raised foods with the American Humane Certified™ seal to support farm animals; adopt one of the more than 6 million animals abandoned to animal shelters each year; watch movies and shows that contain the "No Animals Were Harmed®" end credit supporting more than 100,000 animal actors who entertain and educate us each year; and visit Humane Certified™ zoos, aquariums, and conservation centers caring for the many endangered and disappearing species of the world. American Humane will be sharing humane messages throughout the week and encouraging people to commit to kindness by sharing 'Be Kind to Animals Week' content using the hashtag #BeKindToAnimalsWeek across social media platforms.

"The need for compassion has never been greater," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. "I hope every American will join us in celebrating 'Be Kind to Animals Week' and making a difference for all the creatures of the Earth – not just during these several days, but all year round."

To celebrate "Be Kind to Animals Week," follow American Humane on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and learn how you can support work to help animals by visiting: www.AmericanHumane.org/BeKindToAnimalsWeek.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization, founded in 1877. For more information, please visit www.americanhumane.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrate-american-humanes-be-kind-to-animals-week-may-6-12-300643238.html

SOURCE American Humane