ATX 3 410 -0,8%  Dow 23 533 -1,8%  Nasdaq 6 508 -2,6%  Euro 1,2357 0,3% 
ATX P 1 720 -0,7%  EStoxx50 3 298 -1,5%  Nikkei 20 618 -4,5%  CHF 1,1700 0,2% 
DAX 11 886 -1,8%  FTSE100 6 922 -0,4%  Öl 70,4 2,2%  Gold 1 347 1,2% 

Cellcom Israel Aktie [WKN DE: A0MKP2 / ISIN: IL0011015349]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!

25.03.2018 08:10:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Cellcom Israel Announces Appointment of Director

NETANYA, Israel, March 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors appointed Mr. Sholem Lapidot as a member of the Company's board of directors, as of March 22, 2018, for an initial term that will expire at the Company's next annual shareholders meeting, at which time, his re-election for an additional term, if nominated by the Company's Board of Directors, will be brought for shareholders' approval.

Sholem Lapidot serves as CEO of DIC, our indirect controlling shareholder, and of IDB. Also serves as a member of the board of directors of IDB and DIC, chairman of the board of directors of Modi'in - Energy Management (1992) Ltd., substitute director at Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., committee member at the IDB Fund and a member of the board of directors of additional private companies owned by DIC and IDB. From 2015 to 2016, Mr. Lapidot served as a member of the board of directors of ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. and from 2009 to 2013 as the CEO and member of the board of directors of CLADD S.A. and from 2008 to 2012 as a member of the board of directors of Australtex S.A. Mr. Lapidot has studied Rabbinical Studies.

About Cellcom Israel 

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.805 million cellular subscribers (as at September 30, 2017) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services (as of December 2014), internet infrastructure (as of February 2015) and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL).  For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

 

Company Contact

Shlomi Fruhling
Chief Financial Officer
investors@cellcom.co.il
Tel: +972-52-998-9735

Investor Relations Contact

Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations

cellcom@gkir.com

Tel: +1 617 418 3096

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellcom-israel-announces-appointment-of-director-300619088.html

SOURCE Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Nachrichten zu Cellcom Israel Ltd. (Reg. Shares)

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu Cellcom Israel Ltd. (Reg. Shares)

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (Reg. Shares) 5,76 -2,70% Cellcom Israel Ltd. (Reg. Shares)

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende
Die Angst vor einer Eskalation des Handelskonflikts zwischen den USA und China zog den heimischen Markt am Freitag erneut nach unten.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH