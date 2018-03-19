Celtra to Spin Out an Independent, Full Service Creative Management Consultancy to Service the Australia and New Zealand Markets

SYDNEY, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celtra, the leading Creative Management Platform (CMP), has announced the spin-out of an independent, full service creative management consultancy called 'Puzzle Creative Technology Solutions,' with a dedicated focus on the Australian & New Zealand markets (ANZ).

'Puzzle' will be the exclusive sales and business development partner to Celtra in ANZ, and will offer Creative Management Platform sales, consultation, implementation and a full, managed service approach.

The new venture will be led by Richard Knott, who was Celtra's Regional Director for APAC since 2015 and by Peter Bray, who joined Celtra in 2017 to grow the Brand & Publisher business.

This transformation in Celtra's approach to the regional market, and the spin-out of Puzzle, is being done to better serve in-region brand advertisers with expanded portfolio of managed services and technology implementation consulting that Puzzle will provide, in addition to sales of the Celtra CMP.

According to Celtra CEO Miha Mikek, "The core focus of Celtra remains scaling our Software-as-a-Service business with global marketers and Fortune 500 companies. Therefore we made the decision to consolidate our APAC operations in Singapore and close our office in Sydney. Puzzle offers an exciting opportunity to better serve the ANZ market with more focus and resources for the market's specific needs. Celtra will work very closely with Puzzle to support their new business development efforts as well as continue to provide direct customer success and support service to all existing APAC customers from our expanded Singapore office."

Richard Knott said, "The launch of Puzzle as a full service consultancy - together with the Celtra CMP - gives brands and publishers an offering that is purpose built for the needs of the ANZ market, led by a team that understands that." Peter Bray added, "Our partners can look forward to now having access to an enhanced managed services offering, helping them deliver relevant ad experiences that adds to their business goals of more efficient and effective creative marketing."

About Celtra

Celtra is the Creative Management Platform (CMP) for digital advertising. The company's CMP is a cloud-based, self-service software for managing the entire creative lifecycle of digital advertising – improving advertising effectiveness while reducing operational costs. Celtra's top-tier global partnerships enable effective & efficient cross-channel creative workflows that are powered by data & analytics. Clients include Unilever, Vice, MBCU and Uber. Celtra is headquartered in Boston (MA), with offices in New York City, San Francisco, London, Singapore and Ljubljana. For more information, visit Celtra at www.celtra.com or @CeltraMobile on Twitter.

About Puzzle

Puzzle Creative Technology Solutions helps brands and publishers leverage technology to deliver effective and relevant digital advertising experiences across all digital channels. We provide tailored solutions and managed services to connect media and data with innovative creative technology. Puzzle is based in Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit Puzzle at www.puzzletech.com.au

