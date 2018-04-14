Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
14.04.2018
Centennial College closed today
TORONTO, April 14, 2018 /CNW/ - Centennial College has closed all of its campuses and ceased operations today out of concern for the inclement weather and prospect of hazardous travel conditions. There are no classes today and campus libraries are closed.
The college will reassess the weather conditions this evening and determine operational status for Sunday. Check the college website for updates throughout the weekend.
SOURCE Centennial College