Change of hotel sale-purchase agreement signing date in Vilnius

On 29 June 2018, UAB Merko bustas, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and UAB Hekon, subsidiary of Orbis S.A., signed an amendment to a preliminary sales-purchase agreement executed on 15 September 2016, by which UAB Merko bustas was to sell upon completion the "ibis” hotel building and parking premises to be built at Ceikiniu street 3, Vilnius.

With the amendment, the final sale-purchase agreement shall be executed until 16 July 2018. The postponement of the execution of the final agreement is due to additional works agreed between the parties on the premises, due to which also the final sales price has been increased by 0.1 million euros plus value added tax. Together with the additional works, the total sales price for the hotel building and land amounts to 8.7 million euros plus value added tax. Other conditions of the transaction remain unchanged and the postponement does not entail risk for the transaction’s closing.

Additional information: UAB Merko bustas, General director Mr. Saulius Putrimas, phone: +370 682 34742.

Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

priit.roosimagi@merko.ee