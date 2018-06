Nasdaq Copenhagen

7 June 2018

Changes in Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s management following the merger

In continuation of the adoption of the merger at the extraordinary general meeting that has just been held, the bank’s shareholders' committee at a subsequent committee meeting elected three members to the bank’s board of directors subject to implementation of the merger.

If the merger goes ahead, the following changes will thus be made in the management:

Board of directors

The following will join the bank’s board of directors:

Mads Hvolby, Nørresundby, chartered surveyor, born 1956

Morten Jensen, Dronninglund, attorney-at-law, born 1961

Sten Uggerhøj, Frederikshavn, car dealer, born 1959

Arne Ugilt, Uggerby, Hjørring, credit consultant, born 1956, elected by the employees

Finn Aaen, Frejlev, Aalborg, business advisor, born 1970, elected by the employees

The following will retire from the bank’s board of directors:

Bo Fuglsang Bennedsgaard, elected by the employees

The board of directors will then consist of:

Martin Krogh Pedersen, chairman

Mads Hvolby, deputy chairman

Jens Møller Nielsen, deputy chairman

Morten Jensen

Jon Steingrim Johnsen

Jacob Møller

Lone Rejkjær Söllmann

Sten Uggerhøj

Dan Junker Astrup, elected by the employees

Gitte E. S. H. Vigsø, elected by the employees

Arne Ugilt, elected by the employees

Finn Aaen, elected by the employees

General management

The following will join the bank’s general management:

Claus Andersen, Frederikshavn, born 1966

Carl Pedersen, Nørresundby, born 1962

The general management will then consist of:

John Bull Fisker, CEO

Claus Andersen, general manager

Jørn Nielsen, general manager

Carl Pedersen, general manager

