Changes in the holding of F-Secure's own shares

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 4.6.2018, 15.30 EEST



F-Secure Corporation has handed over to relevant key persons a total of 455,510 of treasury shares held by the company as part of a deferred payment related to the acquisition of nSense in 2015 (Stock Exchange Release 2 May, 2015) and 5,000 shares as part of a restricted share program (Stock Exchange Release 16 February, 2017).



After the transfers, F-Secure Corporation holds a total of 1,308,444 of its own shares.







