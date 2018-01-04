ATX 3 555 1,9%  Dow 25 075 0,6%  Nasdaq 6 585 0,1%  Euro 1,2070 0,0% 
ATX P 1 794 1,9%  EStoxx50 3 569 1,7%  Nikkei 23 506 3,3%  CHF 1,1762 0,0% 
DAX 13 168 1,5%  FTSE100 7 696 0,3%  Öl 68,1 0,1%  Gold 1 322 -0,5% 

04.01.2018 23:40:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Chief Surgeon Dr. Tom J. Pousti Of Pousti Plastic Surgery Awarded Top San Diego Plastic Surgeon For 2017 By HealthTap

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Diego double board certified plastic surgeon, Tom J. Pousti, MD, F.A.C.S, of Pousti Plastic Surgery, is pleased and excited to be awarded Top Plastic Surgeon in the San Diego region by HealthTap in their 2017 nomination. Founded in 2010, HealthTap is an interactive health company created by Stanford Graduate School of Business alum Ron Gutman. The company focus is to reinvent worldwide the way people take care of their health and well-being.

HealthTap offers an online platform to connect members and prospective patients to physicians and providers. For the past 7 years, the platform has worked towards offering a completely trustworthy source of heal and wellness advice, connecting patients to recommended doctors, and offering personalized health advice specific to their needs.

Considered a top social influencer in plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine by HealthTap and other medical platforms, this award is given in recognition to Dr. Pousti for his unwavering commitment to ensuring millions of patients make informed decisions about their cosmetic procedures.

Dr. Tom Pousti, MD, F.A.C.S, is the chief surgeon and medical director of Pousti Plastic Surgery. He is double board certified in both general surgery, and plastic and reconstruction surgery. Dr. Pousti completed his plastic surgery training at Harvard University and trained with expert and world-renowned surgeons at the Brigham and Woman's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

Pousti Plastic Surgery specializes in various types of cosmetic procedures, including breast augmentation, breast revision, fat reduction, body contouring, facial rejuvenation, and other types of revisionary surgery. Dr. Pousti sees patients from across the United States and around the world. He believes in individualizing every surgery to meet and exceed each patient's expectations.

For more information on these procedures, to read patient testimonials, or to learn more about Dr. Pousti and his San Diego practice, please visit their website at http://www.poustiplasticsurgery.com or call (619) 466-8851.

 

SOURCE Pousti Plastic Surgery

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
US-Indizes in Rekordlaune - Dow Jones nimmt 25.000-Punkte-Hürde
Die wichtigsten US-amerikanischen Indizes sind weiter auf Rekordjagd. Der Dow Jones erklomm bereits in den ersten Handelsminuten einen neuen Höchststand.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH