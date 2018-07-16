Chime Launches New Features at Inman Connect Real Estate Conference to Keep Real Estate Agents on the Cutting Edge

PHOENIX, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chime Technologies, a turnkey real estate CRM and service provider, will be on-site at the upcoming Inman Connect, held in San FranciscoJuly 17 - 20, to showcase product and service upgrades, as well as to unveil a whole host of new features.

Chime recently made waves with its acquisition of Geographic Farm as part of its continued efforts to establish itself as the turnkey real estate software and service suite.

This year Chime is looking to show off its enhanced IDX pages (now fully customizable through their new Content Management System), robust data services for high intention lead generation, and the launch of their new Power Dialer which was teased at last year's Inman.

Chime now makes setting up and managing a custom, fast-loading, fully responsive IDX website easier than ever, with attractive templates that are infinitely customizable. The improved Content Management System (CMS) features intuitive drag-and-drop editing tools and enables users to get a personal branding site up and running quickly, with easily changeable images, buttons and copy. Its Lead Capture suite now offers more features and enables Realtors to respond to client questions quickly to accelerate deal closure.

The Power Dialer now features Smart Call Lists that leverage profile information and pipeline status to create custom call lists or use AI to automatically generate call lists. The Click-to-Call function lets users call leads, leave voicemails, schedule follow-ups, leave lead notes and more in just a few clicks. A Smart Scripts solution coaches Realtors on how to approach leads to maximize the close rate, and Automated Responses take care of unanswered calls so that no opportunity falls through the cracks.

"Chime keeps real estate agents on the cutting edge with technology and automation that handle mundane tasks, make smart suggestions and help agents focus on productive leads so they can do what they do best: close deals," said Gina Kaegi, Vice President of Marketing at Chime Technologies. "We're rolling out so many exciting new features at Inman Connect — new tools and technologies that will make life easier for agents, managers and customers. We invite everyone at the conference to stop by Kiosk K22 and check it out."

Chime can be found at Kiosk K22 where they will be demoing these new features, as well as providing an exclusive sneak peek at additional new features that are set to launch soon.

About Chime

Chime is an operating system for the real estate industry. Its award-winning productivity suite offers a robust set of features that help real estate professionals and teams of all sizes run and grow their business.

For more information, contact info@chime.me or 888-342-9698, or visit www.chime.me/.

Media Contact:

SSPR

Corey Gallagher

cgallagher@sspr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chime-launches-new-features-at-inman-connect-real-estate-conference-to-keep-real-estate-agents-on-the-cutting-edge-300681528.html

SOURCE Chime