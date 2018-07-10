Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
10.07.2018 19:15:00

China Complex (NPK) Fertilizer Market Outlook to 2022 - Expected Replacement from Straight Chemical Fertilizers to Complex Fertilizers

DUBLIN, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "China Complex (NPK) Fertilizer Market Outlook to 2022 - Expected Replacement from Straight Chemical Fertilizers To Complex Fertilizers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the complex fertilizer market in China.

The report covers aspects such as complex fertilizer market by its key segments including market size, consumption of complex fertilizers by product form, product type, application by crops, by regions and by grades.

The publication also includes detailed analysis of complex fertilizer market, trade scenario, competitive landscape, detailed profiles on major players and trend and developments.

Future analysis of China complex fertilizer market with estimated production and consumption projections has also been discussed along with analyst recommendations.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Size and Modeling

    Approach - Market Sizing
    Variables (Dependent and Independent)
    Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model
    Limitations
    Final Conclusion

3. Asia Complex Fertilizer Market Size, 2012-2017

4. Value Chain of China Complex Fertilizer Market

5. China Complex Fertilizer Market Overview and Size, 2012-2017

6. Market Segmentation, 2017
6.1. By Form (Granulated/Fused or Blended), 2017
6.2. By Type (Two or Three Nutrients), 2017
6.3. By Grade, 2012-2017
6.4. By Crops (Cereals, Fruits and Vegetables, oilseeds and Others), 2017
6.5. By Region, 2017

7. Trade Scenario
7.1. Imports, 2012-2016
Import Duty
7.2. Exports, 2012-2016
Export Duty

8. Market Share Analysis of Major Players, 2017
Comparison of Top Players by Installed Capacity, Production Volume, Number of Plants and Best Selling Grades, 2017
Strength and Weakness of Major Players

9. Company Profiles
9.1. Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group
9.2. Hubei Xinyangfeng
9.3. China XLX Fertiliser Ltd
9.4. Sino-Arab Chemical Fertilizers Co. Ltd.

10. Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022
By Grade, 2018-2022

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Asia Complex Fertilizer Market Future Outlook and Projections

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qr2z39/china_complex?w=5

