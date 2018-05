SHANGHAI, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee engagement in China rose by 2 points to 69%, according to a new report from Aon, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. This reflects a burgeoning middle class and robust economy whose fundamentals suggest continued growth.

After a three-point drop in engagement last year, employee engagement in Asia Pacific bounced back to its highest level at 65 percent. While overall employee engagements score for China is higher than key Asia Pacific economies such as Singapore (59%) and Australia (60%), it is still lagging behind India (71%), Philippines (71%), and Indonesia (76%).

Aon research has found that a 5% increase in employee engagement is linked to a 3% increase in revenue growth in the subsequent year.

'Career Opportunities' a Top Engagement Driver in China

The Aon study finds that 'Career Opportunities' tops the list of engagement drivers in China, with 'Senior Leadership' and 'Rewards & Recognition' rounding up the top three. This demonstrates that China employees are seeking a work environment that supports their professional development, expecting more from their senior leaders and seeking recognition for their effort.

Top 5 Engagement Opportunities in China 1. Career Opportunities 2. Senior Leadership 3. Rewards & Recognition 4. Employee Value Proposition (EVP) 5. Enabling Infrastructure

Millennials Still Pose a Challenge

With the rise of internet platforms and the challenge from start-ups, engaging the millennial workforce is the need of the hour for Chinese companies. Only 60% of millennials feel that they can try new things even if they lead to occasional mistakes. At the same time, only 61% of millennials feel that their organisation's mission provides meaningful direction to them.

However, there is optimism around inclusivity in the workforce - with 70% of millennials feeling that they have a work environment that is accepting of diverse backgrounds and ways of thinking.

Audrey Widjaja, Partner, Talent Practice Leader, Talent, Rewards & Performance, Aon Greater China, said: "Increasing engagement is a shared responsibility - senior leadership must encourage their team members to own their engagement levels, by creating an environment where employees are empowered to develop new skills, chart their career journeys, and maximise their potential. Aon's research shows that organisations with above average engagement levels see better employee productivity and higher customer satisfaction scores - factors that can significantly improve performance and decrease volatility in business outcomes."

In the 2018 Trends in Global Employee Engagement study, Aon analysed more than 8 million employees at over 1,000 organisations around the world. To learn more about and download the full report, visit: www.aon.com/engagement18

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

For further information on our capabilities and to learn how we empower results for clients, please visit https://www.aonhewitt.com.cn

Follow Aon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aon_plc

Sign up for News Alerts: http://aon.mediaroom.com/index.php?s=58

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180504/2124432-1-QR

SOURCE Aon