China Mobile International Enhances Connectivity to North Asia with Southeast Asia-Japan 2 (SJC2) Submarine Cable

HONG KONG, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Mobile International (CMI) and the members of the Southeast Asia-Japan 2 consortium (SJC2) signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to build a high performance submarine cable connecting Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, mainland China, Korea and Japan.

The latest submarine cable to be constructed by CMI, the 10,500-kilometre cable has links to eleven cable landing stations in the region and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020.

The cable will feature up to eight pairs of high capacity optical fibre with initial design capacity of 144 Terabits per second, roughly the equivalent of simultaneously streaming 5.76 million ultra-high definition videos per second. Its high capacity allows it to support high bandwidth intensive requirements such as the Internet of Things, robotics, analytics and artificial or virtual reality applications.

"The construction of SJC2 cable timely responded to the high broadband demand of theSouthern Asia area by providing needed capacity and faster transmission, and at the same time is well prepared for the coming of 5G era. SJC2 connects from Japan all the way down to Singaporeand also generates a synergy effect for our national 'Belt & Road' initiative," said Dr. LI Feng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of China Mobile International. "China Mobile International has invested in the construction of SJC2, and is solely responsible for two landing stations of the system respectively in Shanghai and Hong Kong. By providing dual gateway for access to China, CMI is committed to facilitating a high quality and reliable connectivity between China and the globe."

CMI has over 40 terrestrial and submarine cable resources worldwide, providing 23T international bandwidth and over 138 overseas PoPs. In the future, CMI will continue to expand its global network as an industry leader. SJC2 is one of the seven planned submarine cable investments which will stretch across the world and longitudinally extend from north to south. In the coming year, CMI is expected to launch 20 more new PoPs worldwide, which will further enhance global connectivity.

About CMI

China Mobile International Limited (CMI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Mobile. China Mobile is now the world's largest telecommunications operator by network scale and subscriber base, and is among the top in terms of market capitalization and brand value. In order to provide better services to meet the growing demand in the international telecommunications market, China Mobile established a subsidiary, CMI, in December 2010, mainly responsible for the operation of international business. Leveraging the strong support by China Mobile, CMI provides a full range of comprehensive international telecommunications services which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC services and Value Added Business across the globe.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CMI has expanded our footprint in 20 countries across different regions.

For more information, visit www.cmi.chinamobile.com/

Follow us on Linkedin at hk.linkedin.com/company/china-mobile-international-limited

About SJC2 consortium

The SJC2 is a global consortium comprising telecommunications and technology companies, including China Mobile International; Chunghwa Telecom; Chuan Wei; Facebook; KDDI; SK Broadband; Singtel; and VNPT.

