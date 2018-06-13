Chinese-Canadian Artist Paints Personal Tales of Journey across the Pacific

VANCOUVER, June 12, 2018 /CNW/ - A renowned Chinese-Canadian artist will showcase his appreciation of Canada's mosaic culture in an upcoming art exhibition titled "The Lingering Charm: Oil Paintings by Xue Yanqun", which will launch on June 12 at Poly Culture Art Center.

As the organizer, Poly Culture North America curated 25 paintings which Xue Yanqun has created over the past two decades since 1997 when he immigrated to Vancouver. From traditional oriental female figures, to people he met in daily life, to homeless strangers in Downtown Eastside, this exhibition surveys a variety of subjects which inspired Xue Yanqun, showing his transition from honouring tradition to new explorations, in both his personal life and experimentation toward art expression.

Xue is one of the leading figures of Chinese oil painting and has enjoyed a celebrated career in art spanning over 35 years. His artworks have been exhibited extensively throughout the world and have won him a collection of international awards since 1984.

Although Western painting and Chinese painting are two widely-differing artistic genres, Xue advocates their integration and thus developed his own distinctive style. He incorporates Chinese elements such as bold red colour and Chinese classic painting techniques into his work, translating the Western-style oil painting into the Chinese context.

Poly Culture North America regards this exhibition as a great example of where East meets West and is of great significance in bridging the cultural gap between Canada and China. It will add to the already rich multicultural arts scene in Vancouver and bring profound impact to the local communities.

"As the gateway to Pacific, Vancouver is the perfect city to connect two worlds." Poly Culture North America CEO Chen Yi said, "Mr. Xue's work is ultimately an examination of the change, transition and reconstruction of his cultural identity as an artist, and an immigrant as well. It provides newcomers a special perspective to recognize our shared values and experiences and see this city we call home now."

The exhibition will be on display from June 12 to September 12, 2018 and Poly Culture North America will organize other events for this exhibition, such as artists workshops, VIP events and art seminars. Please visit www.polyculture.us for more information.

Details:

Exhibition Date: June 12 – September 12, 2018

Exhibition Venue: Poly Culture Art Center

Address: 100-905 West Pender Street, Vancouver BC Canada V6C 1L6

About Xue Yanqun:

Xue Yanqun was born in 1953 in Dalian, China. After receiving his Master of Arts in 1989, he became a professor at Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts. More than 280 of his works have been exhibited globally since 1984. More information about Xue Yanqun: http://www.polyculture.us/event/lingering-charm-oil-paintings-xue-yanqun/.

About the Company:

Poly Culture North America has been committed to bilateral cultural exchange and international cooperation between China and North America. Since its opening, the company has successfully held ten significant exhibitions.

