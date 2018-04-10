Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco today announced two new consumption models for its Cisco® Tetration solution for the data center and cloud: Tetration SaaS, the cloud-based solution for cloud-first and cloud-only organizations, and Tetration-V, a software-only version using a virtual appliance for smaller deployments. Both models deliver the same features and functionality as the original on-premises form factors of Tetration. Tetration automates application dependency mapping and whitelist policy generation and enforcement, gives insight into network performance, and offers cloud workload protection. The Tetration APIs enable IT organizations to create custom applications with access to Tetration data sources, allowing the export and enforcement of policies generated by Tetration across SDN controllers and security devices.

With the new consumption models, organizations can adopt Tetration technology within hours, with no initial investment and the flexibility to pay as they grow.

With Tetration SaaS, organizations gain the benefits of a fully managed model, including:

Workload protection features without any on-premises hardware requirements

Protection for on-premises, public, and private cloud workloads

Scalability up to 25,000 workloads

Data retention for months

Faster onboarding to realize the benefits of the platform quickly

Built-in high availability and disaster recovery capability

Service backed by world-class SLAs

Managed services provided by Cisco channel partners

For organizations that deploy fewer than 1000 workloads and prefer a software-only approach, Tetration is available on a virtual appliance. It offers one-click deployment and allows organizations to use their own server and storage infrastructure.

Both Tetration models deliver a ready-to-use solution to identify data center applications, their detailed dependencies, and the underlying policies between different application tiers. Operators can implement a zero-trust model using whitelist policy and segmentation, monitor the behavior of server processes, and identify software-related vulnerabilities. Tetration is able to identify high-severity security events such as certain Spectre and Meltdown exploits using behavior-based anomalies, allowing proactive quarantining of affected servers. With this approach, Tetration provides holistic cloud workload protection anywhere. For more information, see A Recipe to Keep Your Hybrid Cloud Workloads Safe.

"Cisco Tetration helps Xentaurs manage successful cloud and data center deployments for our clients by ensuring every single connection and flow to an application is visible," said Anoj Willy, CEO, Xentaurs. "Without this critical information, app, cloud, and data center migrations would be impossible to precisely guarantee nothing is missed and everything is as it is intended. Tetration goes further in establishing and enforcing a zero-trust environment that is the foundation for microsegmentation, down to containers and next-generation services development."

Cisco's architectural approach to security

Tetration is also a core technology in Cisco's data center security and workload protection portfolio. Tetration works with Cisco ACI and Cisco's security portfolio, including Cisco Firepower® Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), Next-Generation IPS (NGIPS), Advanced Malware Protection (AMP), and Stealthwatch® to deliver effective security that follows the workload everywhere. Now operators can see everything across their network, reduce the attack surface, and stop data center breaches from moving laterally across workloads. For more information, see Redefining Security for the Modern Data Center in a Multi-Cloud World.

Cisco Services for Tetration

If requested, Cisco can also provide professional and support services for Tetration SaaS and Tetration-V, including: support for Tetration onboarding and use-case support to accelerate Tetration adoption and optimize policies and security, resulting in a faster time to value with Tetration.

Availability

Cisco Tetration SaaS is scheduled to be available in May 2018. Tetration-V is available now.

