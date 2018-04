Citizens First Corp. Reports Rise In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Citizens First Corp. (CZFC.OB) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.08 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $0.91 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Citizens First Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.08 Mln. vs. $0.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.43 vs. $0.36 last year.