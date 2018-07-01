City of Toronto extends hours at eight pools to help residents cool off

TORONTO, July 1, 2018 /CNW/ - The City will extend hours at eight outdoor pools to help residents escape the heat. This is the first time this summer that pool hours have been extended.

The following locations will be open, weather permitting, until 11:45 p.m. tonight:

Alexandra Park , 275 Bathurst St.

, 275 Bathurst St. Alex Duff Pool, 779 Crawford St.

Earlscourt Park/Giovanni Caboto Pool, 1367 St. Clair Ave. W.

McGregor Park , 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.

, 2231 Lawrence Ave. E. Monarch Park, 115 Felstead Ave.

Parkway Forest, 55 Forest Manor Rd.

Smithfield Park, 175 Mount Olive Dr.

Sunnyside Park/ Gus Ryder Pool , 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

These extended hours are in effect today only. Decisions to extend pool hours are made daily when an Extended Heat Warning is in place, based on weather risks and resource availability. Toronto Public Health issues an Extended Heat Warning based on information from Environment Canada. For up-to-date information on extended pool hours, pool locations and regular operating hours, call 311 or visit https://www.toronto.ca/swim.

Media requests for filming at pools can be accommodated at Alex Duff, McGregor Park, Monarch Park and Sunnyside Park/Gus Ryder outdoor pools. These locations will allow media to film from the pool deck. Media access will only be allowed at these locations and media must follow the instructions of staff at the site. There is no need to call the site in advance.

More information about Heat Warnings is available at http://ow.ly/FL9p30kuKzh.

SOURCE City of Toronto