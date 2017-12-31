Clarocity Corporation Announces Resignation of Director

CARLSBAD, CA, Jan. 2, 2018 /CNW/ - Clarocity Corporation (TSXV:CLY; OTCQB:CLRYF) (the "Company" or "Clarocity") today announced that Russell Bruemmer has resigned from the Board of Directors effective December 31, 2017.

"On behalf of Clarocity, I would like to thank Mr. Bruemmer for his time and dedication to our Board of Directors," said Shane Copeland, CEO of Clarocity. "We wish Russell the best of luck with his future endeavours.

About Clarocity Corporation

Clarocity Corporation provides real estate valuation solutions and platform technologies designed to address today's dynamic housing market. Our innovative platform is driving the next-generation of valuation solutions such as MarketValue Pro (MVP) and BPOMerge and setting new standards in real estate valuation quality and reliability.

Every day GSE, banking, and investor clients rely on our proprietary solutions to value assets, fund loans, and securitize portfolios. As a fully integrated technology and valuation services company, Clarocity provides a full spectrum of appraisal and alternative valuation solutions. For more information, visit www.clarocity.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Clarocity Corporation