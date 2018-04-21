ClearOne Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, reported financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2017.

"Our recently introduced products and the video category of our business continued to make progress in the fourth quarter," said Zee Hakimoglu, president and chief executive officer. "Notwithstanding the overall revenue decline, Converge Pro 2, our new platform for professional audio conferencing, along with our Beamforming Microphone Array 2 made significant gains in the Pro AV market and posted robust quarter over quarter revenue growth of 48%. Our video category, especially the Collaborate® suite of video collaboration products has continued its revenue growth with year over year increases. Our confidence in our solutions and the potential for success with our strategy are reinforced by these successes."

Financial Summary

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles those to GAAP measures in the attached tables.

Q4 2017 revenue was $9.3 million , compared to $10.7 million in Q4 2016 and $10.6 million in Q3 2017. The year-over-year decrease as well as sequential revenue decline reflect the continuing transition to the next generation professional audio conferencing platform, and the on-going harm of infringement of ClearOne's patents.

, compared to in Q4 2016 and in Q3 2017. The year-over-year decrease as well as sequential revenue decline reflect the continuing transition to the next generation professional audio conferencing platform, and the on-going harm of infringement of ClearOne's patents. GAAP gross profit in Q4 2017 was $4.8 million , compared to $5.7 million in Q4 2016 and $6.5 million in Q3 2017. GAAP gross profit margin was 51% in Q4 2017, compared to 53% in Q4 2016 and 62% in Q3 2017. Year over year gross margin decline was mainly due to increased inventory obsolescence costs. Sequential decline in gross margin was largely due to higher than usual gross margin from the large order that was fulfilled in Q3 2017.

, compared to in Q4 2016 and in Q3 2017. GAAP gross profit margin was 51% in Q4 2017, compared to 53% in Q4 2016 and 62% in Q3 2017. Year over year gross margin decline was mainly due to increased inventory obsolescence costs. Sequential decline in gross margin was largely due to higher than usual gross margin from the large order that was fulfilled in Q3 2017. Operating expenses in Q4 2017 were $5.8 million which included net litigation proceeds of $0.8 million , compared to $6.8 million in Q4 2016 and $20.0 million in Q3 2017 which included impairment charges of $13.54 million . The majority of the decrease in operating expenses over Q4 2016 is attributable to reduced legal expenses in general in Q4 2017 and due to capitalization of legal expenses related to patent litigation. Non-GAAP operating expenses in Q4 2017 were $6.1 million , compared to $5.3 million in Q4 2016 and $6.0 million in Q3 2017. The year over year increase in Non-GAAP operating expenses was mainly due to the increase in R&D expenditure.

which included net litigation proceeds of , compared to in Q4 2016 and in Q3 2017 which included impairment charges of . The majority of the decrease in operating expenses over Q4 2016 is attributable to reduced legal expenses in general in Q4 2017 and due to capitalization of legal expenses related to patent litigation. Non-GAAP operating expenses in Q4 2017 were , compared to in Q4 2016 and in Q3 2017. The year over year increase in Non-GAAP operating expenses was mainly due to the increase in R&D expenditure. Net loss in Q4 2017 was $3.6 million , or $0.43 per share, compared to net loss of $1.1 million , or $0.12 per share, in Q4 2016 and net loss of $9.3 million , or $1.07 per share, in Q3 2017. Net loss in Q4 2017 was largely caused by the reduction in tax benefits of approximately $2.6 million due to changes in federal income tax rates effective 2018. Non-GAAP net loss was $2.3 million , or $0.27 per share, in Q4 2017, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $0.1 million in Q4 2016 and net income of $0.8 million , or $0.09 per share, in Q3 2017. Non-GAAP net loss in Q4 2017 was caused by lower revenues and increased R&D expenditures mentioned in the previous paragraphs as well as reduction in tax benefit claimed due to tax rate change.

($ in 000, except per share)

Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,



2017



2016

Change



2017



2016

Change GAAP





























Revenue $ 9,255

$ 10,730

-14%

$ 41,804

$ 48,637

-14% Gross Profit

4,753



5,690

-16%



24,009



29,487

-19% Operating Income (Loss)

(1,052)



(1,151)

-9%



(16,193)



3,566

-554% Net Income (Loss)

(3,608)



(1,088)

-232%



(14,172)



2,444

-680% Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)

(0.43)



(0.12)

-258%



(1.65)



0.26

-735% Non-GAAP





























Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 4,759

$ 5,909

-19%

$ 24,036

$ 30,007

-20% Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

(1,337)



630

-312%



(309)



7,560

-104% Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

(2,297)



(168)

-1267%



(1,490)



4,994

-130% Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(1,171)



919

-231%



571



8,648

-93% Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per share (Diluted)

(0.27)



(0.02)

-1250%



(0.17)



0.54

-132%

Balance Sheet Highlights

At December 31, 2017, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $18.6 million, as compared with $38.5 million at December 31, 2016. A significant portion of this decrease can be attributed to patent litigation expenses ($3.4 million), share repurchases ($5.1 million), dividend payments ($2.2 million) and higher investment in inventory related to the Converge Pro 2 platform and wireless microphones ($9.5 million) which is expected to be realized in cash. The Company continued to have no debt.

During Q4 of 2017, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.07 per share and repurchased approximately 119,000 shares amounting to $1.0 million. As of December 31, 2017, the Company has acquired approximately 1.1 million shares amounting to $11.2 million since this program commenced in March 2016.

ClearOne senior management will host an investor conference call, the details of which will be announced later, after the financial results of the 2018 first quarter results are available.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global company that designs, develops and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. The performance and simplicity of its advanced comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability. More information about the Company can be found at www.clearone.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, ClearOne uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, operating income (loss), net income (loss), adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and net income (loss) per share, which are adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses we believe appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our past financial performance from period to period and also our prospects for the future. These adjustments to our current period GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of ClearOne's underlying operational results and trends and our marketplace performance. The non-GAAP results are an indication of our baseline performance before certain gains, losses, or other charges that are considered by management to be outside of our core operating results. In addition, these adjusted non-GAAP results are among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for our planning and forecasting of future periods. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for gross profit, operating income (loss), net income (loss), income (loss) per share or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Other companies, including companies in ClearOne's industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than ClearOne does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. A detailed reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with this release below.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on present circumstances and on ClearOne's predictions with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences and timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Such forward-looking statements and any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations and forecasts of future growth and value, are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and ClearOne assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with, and is modified in its entirety by, the Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "10-K") filed by the Company for the same period with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and all of the Company's other public filings with the SEC (the "Public Filings"). In particular, the financial information contained herein is subject to and qualified by reference to the financial statements contained in the 10-K, the footnotes thereto and the limitations set forth therein. Investors may not rely on the press release without reference to the 10-K and the Public Filings.

Contact:

Investor Relations

801-975-7200

investor_relations@clearone.com

http://investors.clearone.com

CLEARONE, INC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except par value)













As at

December 31, 2017

December

31, 2016 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,571

$ 12,100 Marketable securities

2,689



5,030 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $472 and $187, respectively

7,794



7,461 Inventories, net

14,415



11,377 Distributor channel inventories

1,555



1,530 Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,862



2,642 Total current assets

33,886



40,140 Long-term marketable securities

10,349



21,365 Long-term inventories, net

8,708



1,664 Property and equipment, net

1,549



1,513 Intangibles, net

6,543



5,677 Goodwill







12,724 Deferred income taxes

6,531



4,654 Other assets

311



387 Total assets $ 67,877

$ 88,124 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 4,122

$ 3,545 Accrued liabilities

1,843



1,894 Deferred product revenue

4,635



3,882 Total current liabilities

10,600



9,321 Deferred rent

103



103 Other long-term liabilities

607



1,251 Total liabilities

11,310



10,675











Shareholders' equity:









Common stock, par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 8,319,022 and 8,812,644 shares issued and outstanding

8



9 Additional paid-in capital

47,464



46,669 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(65)



(205) Retained earnings

9,160



30,976 Total shareholders' equity

56,567



77,449 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 67,877

$ 88,124

CLEARONE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share values)

























Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2017

2016

2017

2016 Revenue $ 9,255

$ 10,730

$ 41,804

$ 48,637 Cost of goods sold

4,502



5,040



17,795



19,150 Gross profit

4,753



5,690



24,009



29,487























Operating expenses:





















Sales and marketing

2,603



2,337



10,996



10,032 Research and product development

2,395



2,083



9,342



8,564 General and administrative

1,564



2,421



7,161



7,325 Impairment of intangibles

33



—



769



— Impairment of goodwill

—



—



12,724



— Legal proceeds, net

(790)



—



(790)



— Total operating expenses

5,805



6,841



40,202



25,921























Operating income (loss)

(1,052)



(1,151)



(16,193)



3,566























Other income, net

36



118



300



312 Income (loss) before income taxes

(1,016)



(1,033)



(15,893)



3,878 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

2,592



55



(1,721)



1,434 Net income (loss) $ (3,608)

$ (1,088)

$ (14,172)

$ 2,444























Basic weighted average shares outstanding

8,384,938



8,860,186



8,576,588



9,021,980 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

8,384,938



9,089,328



8,576,588



9,306,034























Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.43)

$ (0.12)

$ (1.65)

$ 0.27 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.43)

$ (0.12)

$ (1.65)

$ 0.26























Net income (loss)

(3,608)



(1,088)



(14,172)



2,444























Comprehensive income:





















Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities, net of tax

(32)



(180)



36



(1) Change in foreign currency translation adjustment

16



(57)



104



(38) Comprehensive income (loss)

(3,624)



(1,325)



(14,032)



2,405

CLEARONE, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Dollars in thousands, except per share values)

























Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2017

2016

2017

2016 GAAP gross profit $ 4,753

$ 5,690

$ 24,009

$ 29,487 Inventory scrap related to wireless manufacturing move

—



211



—



494 Stock-based compensation

6



8



27



26 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 4,759

$ 5,909

$ 24,036

$ 30,007























GAAP operating income (loss) $ (1,052)

$ (1,151)

$ (16,193)

$ 3,566 Inventory scrap related to wireless manufacturing move

—



211



—



494 Stock-based compensation

150



173



665



667 Amortization of intangibles

258



266



964



1,122 Impairment of intangible asset

33



—



769



— Impairment of goodwill

—



—



12,724



— Legal proceeds, net

(910)



—



(910)



— Legal expenses, acquisition expenses, re-audit expenses, restructuring expenses, etc. not related to regular operations

184



1,131



1,672



1,711 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (1,337)

$ 630

$ (309)

$ 7,560























GAAP net income (loss) $ (3,608)

$ (1,088)

$ (14,172)

$ 2,444 Inventory scrap related to wireless manufacturing move

—



211



—



494 Stock-based compensation

150



173



665



667 Amortization of intangibles

258



266



964



1,122 Impairment of intangible asset

33



—



769



— Impairment of goodwill

—



—



12,724



— Legal proceeds, net

(910)



—



(910)



— Legal expenses, acquisition expenses, re-audit expenses, restructuring expenses, etc. not related to regular operations

184



1,131



1,672



1,711 Loss on disposal of assets related to wireless microphones manufacturing

—



—



—



53 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

1,596



(861)



(3,202)



(1,497) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (2,297)

$ (168)

$ (1,490)

$ 4,994























GAAP net income (loss) $ (3,608)

$ (1,088)

$ (14,172)

$ 2,444 Number of shares used in computing GAAP income per share (diluted)

8,384,938



9,089,328



8,576,588



9,306,034 GAAP income (loss) per share (diluted) $ (0.43)

$ (0.12)

$ (1.65)

$ 0.26 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (2,297)

$ (168)

$ (1,490)

$ 4,994 Number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP income per share (diluted)

8,384,938



9,089,328



8,576,588



9,306,034 Non-GAAP income (loss) per share (diluted) $ (0.27)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.17)

$ 0.54























GAAP total net income (loss) $ (3,608)

$ (1,088)

$ (14,172)

$ 2,444 Inventory scrap related to wireless manufacturing move

—



211



—



494 Stock-based compensation

150



173



665



667 Depreciation

130



171



580



723 Amortization of intangibles

258



266



964



1,122 Impairment of intangible asset

33



—



769



— Impairment of goodwill

—



—



12,724



— Legal proceeds, net

(910)



—



(910)



— Legal expenses, acquisition expenses, re-audit expenses, restructuring expenses, etc. not related to regular operations

184



1,131



1,672



1,711 Loss on disposal of assets related to wireless microphones manufacturing

—



—



—



53 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

2,592



55



(1,721)



1,434 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,171)

$ 919

$ 571

$ 8,648

