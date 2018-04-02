Cleveland-Cliffs Schedules Groundbreaking Ceremony for its HBI Production Plant in Toledo, Ohio

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) announced today that it will be holding
a groundbreaking event on April 5, 2018 to celebrate the construction of
its first hot-briquetted iron (HBI) production plant.
The company is investing $700 million to build one of the world’s most
modern and efficient iron making plants, generating a total of 130 new
jobs in Toledo, Ohio. At peak construction, 1,200 people will be working
on the site. The Toledo plant will produce 1.6 million metric tons per
year of customized high-quality HBI, and will make Cleveland-Cliffs the
sole producer of high-quality customized feedstock for the domestic
electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmakers located in the Great Lakes
region. Cliffs’ domestically produced HBI will supply a Great Lakes
market currently estimated at 3 million metric tons, which is currently
supplied exclusively by imports of commercial quality pig iron and HBI
from countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Brazil and Venezuela, among
others. Start-up of the plant is expected to happen in the summer of
2020.
Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer,
said, "Today we are launching a new era for the iron and steel industry
in the United States. As Cleveland-Cliffs begins the construction of the
first hot-briquetted iron (HBI) production plant in the Great Lakes
region, we are taking the initial steps to enable EAF steelmakers to
produce the specs associated with high margin steels for sophisticated
end markets, such as automotive and others.” Mr. Goncalves added: "For
several decades, Cleveland-Cliffs has been supplying the American
steelmakers in the Great Lakes with customized pellets to feed their
blast furnaces. With the growth in participation of EAFs, it was just a
matter of time for Cliffs to become a supplier of these important
steelmakers. Our HBI will be for the EAFs the same great feedstock our
taconite pellets are, and will continue to be, for our blast furnace
clients.”
"We’re excited that Cleveland-Cliffs is expanding their presence in Ohio
by building the very first hot-briquetted iron plant in the Great Lakes
region,” said Ohio Governor John R. Kasich. "The great work of JobsOhio,
their local partners and the company’s trust in the Toledo workforce
will create hundreds of new jobs and greater economic opportunities for
families throughout this region.”
Cleveland-Cliffs will be live streaming the groundbreaking event from
the project’s construction site on April 5, 2018. Interested viewers can
pre-register to view the live broadcast via Cliffs’ website at www.clevelandcliffs.com/RegisterHBI
Lourenco Goncalves, Cliffs' Chairman, President and Chief Executive
Officer will be speaking at the event along with the following
dignitaries:
-
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur
-
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz
-
Dean Monske, President and CEO, Regional Growth Partnership
-
Paul Toth, President and CEO of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority
About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is the largest and oldest
independent iron ore mining company in the United States. We are a major
supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from
our mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota.
Additionally, we operate an iron ore mining complex in Western
Australia. By 2020, Cliffs expects to be the sole producer of hot
briquetted iron (HBI) in the Great Lakes region with the development of
its first production plant in Toledo, Ohio. Driven by the core values of
safety, social, environmental and capital stewardship, our employees
endeavor to provide all stakeholders with operating and financial
transparency. For more information, visit http://www.clevelandcliffs.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking
statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. As a
general matter, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated trends
and expectations rather than historical matters. Forward-looking
statements are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to Cliffs’
operations and business environment that are difficult to predict and
may be beyond our control. Such uncertainties and factors may cause
actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by
the forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the
date of this release, and we undertake no ongoing obligation, other than
that imposed by law, to update these statements. Uncertainties and risk
factors that could affect Cliffs’ future performance and cause results
to differ from the forward-looking statements in this release include,
but are not limited to: uncertainty and weaknesses in global economic
conditions, including downward pressure on prices caused by oversupply
or imported products, the impact of barriers to trade, the outcomes of
trade cases, reduced market demand and any change to the economic growth
rate in China; continued volatility of iron ore and steel prices and
other trends, including the supply approach of the major iron ore
producers, affecting our financial condition, results of operations or
future prospects specifically, the impact of price-adjustment factors on
our sales contracts; our ability to successfully diversify our product
mix and add new customers beyond our traditional blast furnace
clientele, specifically successful completion of our HBI production
plant; our level of indebtedness could limit cash flow available to fund
working capital, capital expenditures, acquisitions and other general
corporate purposes or ongoing needs of our business; availability of
capital and our ability to maintain adequate liquidity; risks related to
former and current international operations, including our ability to
successfully conclude the CCAA process in Canada and plan for the end of
mine life in Australia in a manner that minimizes cash outflows and
associated liabilities; our actual economic iron ore reserves or changes
in current mineral estimates, including whether any mineralized material
qualifies as a reserve; the impact of our customers reducing their steel
production due to increased market share of steel produced using other
methods or lighter-weight steel alternatives; the ability of our
customers, joint venture partners and significant suppliers and service
providers to meet their obligations to us on a timely basis or at all;
the outcome of any litigation or arbitration, including any contractual
disputes with our customers, joint venture partners or significant
energy, material or service providers; our ability to maintain
satisfactory relations with unions and employees; impacts of existing
and increasing governmental regulation and related costs and
liabilities, including failure to receive or maintain required operating
and environmental permits, approvals, modifications or other
authorization of, or from, any governmental or regulatory entity and
costs related to implementing improvements to ensure compliance with
regulatory changes; problems or uncertainties with productivity, tons
mined, transportation, capital spending, mine-closure obligations,
environmental liabilities, employee benefit costs and other risks of the
mining industry; our ability to cost-effectively achieve planned
production rates or levels, including at our HBI production plant; our
ability to successfully identify and consummate any strategic
investments or development projects, including our HBI production plant;
changes in sales volume or mix; our ability to reach agreement with our
customers regarding any modifications to sales contract provisions,
renewals or new arrangements; events or circumstances that could impair
or adversely impact the viability of a mine and the carrying value of
associated assets, as well as any resulting impairment charges;
uncertainties associated with natural disasters, weather conditions,
unanticipated geological conditions, supply or price of energy,
equipment failures and other unexpected events; adverse changes in
currency values, currency exchange rates, interest rates and tax laws;
uncertainty relating to restructurings in the steel industry and/or
affecting the steel industry; and the potential existence of significant
deficiencies or material weaknesses in our internal control over
financial reporting.
