ColorChip Expansion to Telecom/5G with Live Demo of 100G Single-Lambda PAM4 QSFP28 Through 40Km SMF by Utilizing Efficient SystemOnGlass™ (SOG™)

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorChip leveraging a single optical integration platform, based on patented SystemOnGlass™ (SOG™) technology, to expand its field proven datacenter Optics to Telecom/5G with live demonstration of 100G Single-Lambda PAM4 QSFP28 through 40Km Single Mode Fiber in OFC Booth #2529.

Single Lambda 100Gb/s Optical eye Diagram

Leveraging PAM4 attributes in glass, including high bandwidth and efficient optical path, ColorChip demonstrates 100G Single-Lambda PAM4 QSFP28 through 40Km Single Mode Fiber.

"Since Optical MUX/DeMUX were not used in Single-Lambda solution, additional link budget were utilized for direct detect of 100G Single-Lambda at 40Km," said Dr. Simon Ximen, VP of PLM, at ColorChip. "Further exploration of high bandwidth and efficiency in SystemOnGlass™, beyond 40Km, by leveraging the existing Metro Line System, should enable 100G Single-Lambda PAM4 to become a viable alternative to traditional Metro Coherent Optics for Telecom/5G market."

ColorChip's SOG™ is an optical engine integration platform enabling a wide range of PAM4 optical transceiver solutions. SOG™ is based on embedded optical waveguides in a Planar Lightwave Glass (PLC) substrate. SOG™ may include an integrated optical MUX/DeMUX. Glass waveguides are the ideal medium for PAM4 applications, replicating single mode fiber characteristics as they are circular, low loss, data rate independent, polarization insensitive, stable over temperature and provide low loss efficiencies for laser coupling and fiber attach.

Based on its singular SOG™ manufacturing platform concept, ColorChip has already established the tools and processes for high volume transceiver manufacturing and is ready for the seamless introduction of new products and applications.

About ColorChip:

ColorChip (http://www.color-chip.com), established in 2001, is a technology innovator in the field of photonic integrated hybrids whose vision is to break open the optical interconnect bandwidth barrier with high-speed optical transceiver solutions to support the explosive bandwidth demand of emerging datacenter applications. Headquartered in Yokne'am, Israel, ColorChip leverages its fully owned, industrialized optics-based FAB dedicated to the production of PLC based SystemOnGlass™ optical engines, whose glass platform is the ideal medium for emerging PAM4 applications. ColorChip has production facilities in Israel and Thailand, and offices in San Jose, California.

Visit ColorChip during the OFC exhibition at the San Diego Convention Center, in San Diego, California, USA, from March 13th to 15th in booth #2529 to learn more about our extended family of 40G and 100G optical transceivers and our roadmap to 200G and 400G. Please contact us at info@color-chip.com to set up a meeting. For more information on ColorChip, please visit www.color-chip.com.

Media Coverage

Noa Kotok. Marcom Manager

+972-50-337-7716

noa@color-chip.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colorchip-expansion-to-telecom5g-with-live-demo-of-100g-single-lambda-pam4-qsfp28-through-40km-smf-by-utilizing-efficient-systemonglass--sog-300612823.html

SOURCE ColorChip Ltd.