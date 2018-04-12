Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry

Comcast Business today announced it has been selected by Dine Brands Global, Inc., one of the world’s largest full-service dining companies and franchisor of Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP®, to deliver a range of Managed Services, including Managed Broadband, Managed Firewall/Router, Managed Switch, Managed Wi-Fi Premium and Managed Business Continuity. These services will help improve the dining experience at more than 2,850 combined Applebee’s and IHOP locations across the United States.

Dine Brands is committed to technology that supports its three strategic pillars – People, Brands and Growth. The Comcast Business partnership provides a strong technology foundation and Wi-Fi infrastructure to modernize the dining experience across the brands and position the company for continued growth in the communities they serve.

"At Dine Brands, we believe that integrated technology must seamlessly support our guests’ ability to access our delicious IHOP and Applebee’s food and provide exceptional dining experiences,” said Adrian Butler, chief information officer at Dine Brands Global, Inc. "Our partnership with Comcast Business Enterprise Services to provide the robust infrastructure needed, allows us to service our brands so they can remain focused on serving our guests and providing added value for our franchisees.”

To ensure seamless technology across its businesss operations and in support of its franchisees’ business operations, Dine Brands selected Comcast Business Enterprise Solutions for its ability to deliver high-capacity and more importantly, highly-reliable communication and Managed Services.

The network is a critical element in delivering an exceptional experience, regardless of restaurant size. Casual dining restaurants require secure, redundant, high-bandwidth networks capable of scaling to move data effectively to-and-from each restaurant site – keeping systems, inventory and processes up to date across a distributed enterprise of multiple geographic locations. Their networks must be able to address current demands and anticipate future needs to guarantee the restaurant can continue to provide its customers with loyalty-enhancing interactions, both online and in-restaurant, at every location.

"Our Managed Enterprise Solutions suite delivers flexible, agile and scalable solutions for distributed enterprises that strengthen their ability to respond to market trends and other competitive pressures,” said Ray Hatch, Executive Director, Strategic Client Group at Comcast Business. "By understanding the ever-changing demands of this highly competitive industry and having the largest high capacity network infrastructure in the country, Comcast Business is in a unique position to provide and manage all aspects of a service deployment within the restaurant industry. This enables restaurants to focus on providing the best customer experience possible, instead of tending to their networks.”

For more information about Comcast Business Enterprise Services, please visit: https://business.comcast.com/enterprise/managed-enterprise-solutions

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. With more than 3,700 restaurants combined in 19 countries and over 380 franchisees, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company's website located at www.dinebrands.com.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Cable

Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed Internet and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand and also provides these services to businesses. Comcast has invested in technology to build an advanced network that delivers among the fastest broadband speeds, and brings customers personalized video, communications and home management offerings. Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

