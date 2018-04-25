Comcast Reports 1st Quarter 2018 Results

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation, said, "Comcast NBCUniversal is off to a great start in 2018 with over 10% revenue growth in the first quarter. At Cable Communications, our steady increase in customer relationships continued, balanced with solid growth in EBITDA, reflecting momentum in our high-speed Internet and business services segments. NBCUniversal delivered double-digit EBITDA growth, fueled by impressive results at our Theme Parks, as well as our TV businesses’ successful broadcasts of the NFL’s Super Bowl LII and the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. The Olympics were an incredible event that showcased our capabilities and collaboration throughout the company. NBCUniversal’s amazing presentation was the most comprehensive in Winter Games history with over 2,400 hours of coverage across broadcast, cable networks, and digital, and Cable’s best-in-class technology delivered an unparalleled viewing experience, resulting in 26% higher ratings among our X1 customers than the national average. I’m proud of our teams across Comcast NBCUniversal and believe we are well-positioned for the future.”

Consolidated Financial Results 1st Quarter ($ in millions) 2017 3 2018 Growth Revenue $20,587 $22,791 10.7 % Net Income Attributable to Comcast $2,573 $3,118 21.2 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $7,010 $7,244 3.3 % Earnings per Share2 $0.53 $0.66 24.5 % Excluding Adjustments (see Table 4) $0.53 $0.62 17.0 %

Consolidated Revenue for the first quarter of 2018 increased 10.7% to $22.8 billion. Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Comcast increased 21.2% to $3.1 billion. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.3% to $7.2 billion.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the first quarter of 2018 was $0.66, an increase of 24.5% compared to the first quarter of 2017. On an adjusted basis, EPS increased 17.0% to $0.62 (see Table 4).

Capital Expenditures decreased 5.0% to $2.0 billion in the first quarter of 2018. Cable Communications’ capital expenditures decreased 5.2% to $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2018, reflecting a lower level of spending on customer premise equipment, partially offset by increased investment in scalable infrastructure to increase network capacity and increased investment in line extensions. Cable capital expenditures represented 12.5% of Cable revenue in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 13.6% in last year’s first quarter. NBCUniversal’s capital expenditures of $269 million decreased 5.6%.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $5.5 billion in the first quarter of 2018. Free Cash Flow4 was $3.1 billion (see Table 5).

Dividends and Share Repurchases. During the first quarter of 2018, Comcast paid dividends totaling $738 million and repurchased 38.6 million of its common shares for $1.5 billion. As of March 31, 2018, Comcast had $5.5 billion available under its share repurchase authorization. Comcast expects to repurchase at least $5.0 billion of its Class A common stock during 2018, subject to market conditions.

Cable Communications 1st Quarter ($ in millions) 2017 3 2018 Growth Cable Communications Revenue Video $5,706 $5,659 (0.8 %) High-Speed Internet 3,842 4,157 8.2 % Voice 1,034 1,006 (2.7 %) Business Services 1,543 1,726 11.9 % Advertising 554 582 4.9 % Other 371 388 4.5 % Cable Communications Revenue $13,050 $13,518 3.6 % Cable Communications Adjusted EBITDA $5,174 $5,415 4.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 39.6 % 40.1 % Cable Communications Capital Expenditures $1,781 $1,688 (5.2 %) Percent of Cable Communications Revenue 13.6 % 12.5 %

Revenue for Cable Communications increased 3.6% to $13.5 billion in the first quarter of 2018, driven primarily by increases in high-speed Internet and business services revenue. High-speed Internet revenue increased 8.2%, driven by an increase in the number of residential high-speed Internet customers and rate adjustments. Business services revenue increased 11.9%, primarily due to an increase in the number of customers receiving our small and medium-sized business services offerings. Advertising revenue increased 4.9% due to an increase in political advertising revenue and higher revenue from our advanced advertising businesses. Other revenue increased 4.5%, driven by Xfinity Home and an increase in revenue from our X1 licensing agreements. Video revenue decreased 0.8%, primarily due to a decline in the number of residential customers. Voice revenue decreased 2.7%, reflecting a decrease in the number of residential voice customers.

Total Customer Relationships increased by 273,000 to 29.6 million in the first quarter of 2018. Residential customer relationships increased by 244,000 and business customer relationships increased by 29,000. At the end of the first quarter, 69.3% of our residential customers received at least two Xfinity products. Total high-speed Internet customer net additions were 379,000, total video customer net losses were 96,000, total voice customer net losses were 54,000 and total security and automation customer net additions were 46,000.

Customers Net Additions (in thousands) 1Q17 1Q18 1Q17 1Q18 Customer Relationships Residential Customer Relationships 26,797 27,412 263 244 Business Services Customer Relationships 2,078 2,208 34 29 Total Customer Relationships 28,875 29,620 297 273 Residential Customer Relationships Mix Single Product Customers 7,861 8,421 104 225 Double Product Customers 8,938 9,117 141 61 Triple and Quad Product Customers 9,998 9,874 18 (42 ) Residential Video Customers 21,520 21,210 32 (93 ) Business Services Video Customers 1,030 1,051 10 (3 ) Total Video Customers 22,549 22,261 42 (96 ) Residential High-Speed Internet Customers 23,224 24,214 397 351 Business Services High-Speed Internet Customers 1,907 2,034 32 29 Total High-Speed Internet Customers 25,131 26,249 429 379 Residential Voice Customers 10,520 10,245 (27 ) (70 ) Business Services Voice Customers 1,162 1,253 22 16 Total Voice Customers 11,681 11,498 (5 ) (54 ) Total Security and Automation Customers 957 1,176 66 46

Adjusted EBITDA for Cable Communications increased 4.7% to $5.4 billion in the first quarter of 2018, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by a 2.9% increase in operating expenses. Video programming costs increased 3.0%, primarily reflecting higher retransmission consent fees and sports programming costs. Non-programming expenses increased 2.8%, primarily reflecting increases in technical and product support expenses, advertising, marketing and promotion costs and other operating costs, partially offset by a decline in customer service expenses. This quarter’s Adjusted EBITDA margin was 40.1%, compared to 39.6% in the first quarter of 2017.

NBCUniversal 1st Quarter ($ in millions) 2017 3 2018 Growth NBCUniversal Revenue Cable Networks $2,640 $3,194 21.0 % Excluding Olympics (see Table 6) 2,640 2,816 6.6 % Broadcast Television 2,208 3,497 58.3 % Excluding Olympics and Super Bowl (see Table 6) 2,208 2,304 4.3 % Filmed Entertainment 1,967 1,647 (16.3 %) Theme Parks 1,118 1,281 14.5 % Headquarters, other and eliminations (80 ) (89 ) NM NBCUniversal Revenue $7,853 $9,530 21.3 % NBCUniversal Adjusted EBITDA Cable Networks $1,115 $1,268 13.7 % Broadcast Television 322 507 57.5 % Filmed Entertainment 371 203 (45.2 %) Theme Parks 397 495 24.6 % Headquarters, other and eliminations (186 ) (188 ) NM NBCUniversal Adjusted EBITDA $2,019 $2,285 13.1 % NM=comparison not meaningful.

Revenue for NBCUniversal increased 21.3% to $9.5 billion in the first quarter of 2018, primarily driven by the broadcasts of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and the NFL's Super Bowl which generated an incremental $1.6 billion of revenue at our TV businesses. Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.1% to $2.3 billion, reflecting increases at Broadcast, Cable Networks and Theme Parks, partially offset by a decline at Filmed Entertainment.

Cable Networks

Cable Networks revenue increased 21.0% to $3.2 billion in the first quarter of 2018, primarily reflecting higher distribution and advertising revenue. Distribution revenue increased 20.8%, driven by the broadcast of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, as well as contractual rate increases and the timing of contract renewals, partially offset by a decline in subscribers at our cable networks. Advertising revenue increased 19.6%, primarily due to the broadcast of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. Excluding $378 million of revenue generated by the broadcast of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, Cable Networks revenue increased 6.6% (see Table 6). Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.7% to $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2018, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by an increase in programming and production costs associated with the broadcast of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Broadcast Television

Broadcast Television revenue increased 58.3% to $3.5 billion in the first quarter of 2018, reflecting higher advertising and distribution and other revenue. Advertising revenue increased 84.9%, primarily driven by the broadcasts of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and the NFL's Super Bowl. Distribution and other revenue increased 42.9%, due to the broadcast of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, as well as higher retransmission consent fees. Excluding $770 million of revenue generated by the broadcast of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and $423 million of revenue generated by the broadcast of the NFL's Super Bowl, Broadcast Television revenue increased 4.3% (see Table 6). Adjusted EBITDA increased 57.5% to $507 million in the first quarter of 2018, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by increased programming and production costs primarily associated with the broadcasts of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and the NFL's Super Bowl.

Filmed Entertainment

Filmed Entertainment revenue decreased 16.3% to $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2018, primarily reflecting lower theatrical revenue. Theatrical revenue decreased 35.0% due to the higher number of films in last year's first quarter, including Fifty Shades Darker, Sing, Split and Get Out, partially offset by the performances of Fifty Shades Freed, Pacific Rim Uprising, Darkest Hour and Pitch Perfect 3 in this year's first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 45.2% to $203 million in the first quarter of 2018, reflecting the decline in revenue, partially offset by lower programming and production costs.

Theme Parks

Theme Parks revenue increased 14.5% to $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2018 due to higher per capita spending, which benefited from the timing of spring holidays, as well as the continued success of Volcano BayTM in Orlando, Minion ParkTM in Japan and The Wizarding World of Harry PotterTM in Hollywood. Adjusted EBITDA increased 24.6% to $495 million in the first quarter of 2018, reflecting higher revenue, partially offset by an increase in operating expenses.

Headquarters, Other and Eliminations

NBCUniversal Headquarters, Other and Eliminations include overhead and eliminations among the NBCUniversal businesses. For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, NBCUniversal Headquarters, Other and Eliminations Adjusted EBITDA loss was $188 million, compared to a loss of $186 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Corporate, Other and Eliminations Corporate, Other and Eliminations primarily relate to corporate operations, our new wireless initiative, Xfinity Mobile, and Comcast Spectacor, as well as eliminations among Comcast's businesses. For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Corporate, Other and Eliminations Adjusted EBITDA loss was $456 million, which includes a loss of $189 million from Xfinity Mobile and an increase in eliminations associated with the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, compared to a loss of $183 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Notes: 1 We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Comcast Corporation before net income attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable subsidiary preferred stock, income tax benefit (expense), investment and other income (loss), net, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating gains and losses (such as impairment charges related to fixed and intangible assets and gains or losses on the sale of long-lived assets), if any. From time to time, we may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. 2 All earnings per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis. 3 Effective January 1, 2018, we adopted the new accounting standard related to revenue recognition. In connection with the adoption, we implemented changes in classification for our Cable Communications segment's Video, High-Speed Internet, Voice, Business Services and Other revenues and costs and expenses. In addition, the new guidance impacted the timing of recognition for Cable Communications installation revenue and commissions expense, and Cable Networks, Broadcast Television and Filmed Entertainment content licensing renewals and extensions. These changes affected Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA for Comcast Consolidated and the Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television and Filmed Entertainment segments. The adoption did not impact Consolidated Free Cash Flow; however, Cash Paid for Capitalized Software and Other Intangible Assets, and Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities were affected. We adopted the guidance using the full retrospective method and all periods presented have been adjusted. To be consistent with our current management reporting presentation, certain 2017 operating results were reclassified within the Cable Communications segment. 4 Beginning in the first quarter 2018, we have implemented changes that simplify our definition of Free Cash Flow to the following: Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows) reduced by capital expenditures and cash paid for intangible assets. From time to time, we may exclude from Free Cash Flow the impact of certain cash receipts or payments (such as significant legal settlements) that affect period-to-period comparability. Consistent with our previous definition, cash payments for acquisitions and construction of real estate properties are presented separately in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows and are therefore excluded from capital expenditures for Free Cash Flow. Following this change, our new definition of Free Cash Flow no longer adjusts for, among other things, the effects of economic stimulus packages, distributions to noncontrolling interests and dividends for redeemable preferred stock and certain nonoperating items. The prior period amounts have been adjusted to reflect this change. See Table 5 for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. All percentages are calculated on whole numbers. Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

TABLE 1 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share data) March 31, 2017 2018 Revenue $20,587 $22,791 Programming and production 6,061 7,429 Other operating and administrative 5,939 6,514 Advertising, marketing and promotion 1,577 1,604 13,577 15,547 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 7,010 7,244 Depreciation expense 1,915 2,011 Amortization expense 553 588 Operating income 4,542 4,645 Interest expense (755 ) (777 ) Investment and other income (loss), net Equity in net income (losses) of investees, net 36 (49 ) Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net (5 ) 28 Other income (loss), net 99 147 130 126 Income before income taxes 3,917 3,994 Income tax benefit (expense) (1,262 ) (818 ) Net income 2,655 3,176 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable subsidiary preferred stock 82 58 Net income attributable to Comcast Corporation $2,573 $3,118 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Comcast Corporation shareholders $0.53 $0.66 Dividends declared per common share $0.1575 $0.19 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares 4,832 4,705

(1) See Table 4 for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

TABLE 2 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2017 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $2,655 $3,176 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,468 2,599 Share-based compensation 173 199 Noncash interest expense (income), net 58 75 Net (gain) loss on investment activity and other (73 ) (74 ) Deferred income taxes 269 389 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures: Current and noncurrent receivables, net 522 85 Film and television costs, net 46 (45 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses related to trade creditors (194 ) 200 Other operating assets and liabilities (299 ) (1,130 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,625 5,474 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (2,078 ) (1,973 ) Cash paid for intangible assets (385 ) (419 ) Acquisitions and construction of real estate properties (130 ) (59 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (216 ) (89 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 51 81 Purchases of investments (1,062 ) (220 ) Other 67 387 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,753 ) (2,292 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings, net (1,893 ) (902 ) Proceeds from borrowings 3,500 4,043 Repurchases and repayments of debt (1,059 ) (1,265 ) Repurchases of common stock under repurchase program and employee plans (996 ) (1,729 ) Dividends paid (657 ) (738 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests and dividends for redeemable subsidiary preferred stock (72 ) (79 ) Other 36 94 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,141 ) (576 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 731 2,606 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 3,415 3,571 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $4,146 $6,177

TABLE 3 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (in millions) December 31, March 31, 2017 2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $3,428 $6,030 Receivables, net 8,834 8,759 Programming rights 1,613 1,354 Other current assets 2,468 2,610 Total current assets 16,343 18,753 Film and television costs 7,087 7,402 Investments 6,931 7,095 Property and equipment, net 38,470 39,068 Franchise rights 59,364 59,365 Goodwill 36,780 37,147 Other intangible assets, net 18,133 18,339 Other noncurrent assets, net 4,354 3,707 $187,462 $190,876 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses related to trade creditors $6,908 $7,349 Accrued participations and residuals 1,644 1,659 Deferred revenue 1,687 1,578 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,620 5,554 Current portion of long-term debt 5,134 3,039 Total current liabilities 21,993 19,179 Long-term debt, less current portion 59,422 63,678 Deferred income taxes 24,259 24,702 Other noncurrent liabilities 10,972 11,253 Redeemable noncontrolling interests and redeemable subsidiary preferred stock 1,357 1,354 Equity Comcast Corporation shareholders' equity 68,616 69,482 Noncontrolling interests 843 1,228 Total equity 69,459 70,710 $187,462 $190,876

TABLE 4 Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Comcast Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2017 2018 Net income attributable to Comcast Corporation $2,573 $3,118 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable subsidiary preferred stock 82 58 Income tax (benefit) expense 1,262 818 Interest expense 755 777 Investment and other (income) loss, net (1) (130 ) (126 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 2,468 2,599 Adjusted EBITDA $7,010 $7,244

Reconciliation of EPS Excluding Adjustments (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2017 2018 (in millions, except per share data) $ EPS $ EPS Net income attributable to Comcast Corporation $2,573 $0.53 $3,118 $0.66 Growth % 21.2 % 24.5 % Fair value investments (2) (31 ) — (47 ) (0.01 ) Income tax adjustments (3) — — (128 ) (0.02 ) Gain on the sale of investment(4) — — (48 ) (0.01 ) Net income attributable to Comcast Corporation (excluding adjustments) $2,542 $0.53 $2,895 $0.62 Growth % 13.9 % 17.0 %

(1) Investment and other (income) loss, net, includes equity in net (income) losses of investees, realized and unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net, and other (income) expense, net. (2) Fair value investments include realized and unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net (as stated in Table 1), as well as the equity in net (income) losses, net for our investment in Atairos.

Three Months Ended

March 31, Three Months Ended

March 31, 2017 2018 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net 5 (28 ) Equity in net (income) losses, net for investment in Atairos (57 ) (35 ) Fair value investments before income taxes (52 ) (63 ) Fair value investments, net of tax (31 ) (47 )

(3) 1st quarter 2018 net income attributable to Comcast Corporation includes a $128 million net income tax benefit as a result of federal tax legislation enacted in 2018. (4) 1st quarter 2018 net income attributable to Comcast Corporation includes $64 million of other income, $48 million net of tax, resulting from a gain on the sale of our investment in The Weather Channel.

Note: Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

TABLE 5 Reconciliation from Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow1 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2017 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $5,625 $5,474 Capital expenditures (2,078 ) (1,973 ) Cash paid for capitalized software and other intangible assets (385 ) (419 ) Total free cash flow $3,162 $3,082 Alternate Presentation of Free Cash Flow1 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2017 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $7,010 $7,244 Capital expenditures (2,078 ) (1,973 ) Cash paid for capitalized software and other intangible assets (385 ) (419 ) Cash interest expense (895 ) (854 ) Cash taxes (132 ) (162 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (589 ) (1,005 ) Noncash share-based compensation 173 199 Other 58 52 Total free cash flow $3,162 $3,082

(1) Beginning in the first quarter 2018, we have implemented changes that simplify our definition of Free Cash Flow to the following: Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows) reduced by capital expenditures and cash paid for intangible assets. From time to time, we may exclude from Free Cash Flow the impact of certain cash receipts or payments (such as significant legal settlements) that affect period-to-period comparability. Consistent with our previous definition, cash payments for acquisitions and construction of real estate properties are presented separately in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows and are therefore excluded from capital expenditures for Free Cash Flow. Following this change, our new definition of Free Cash Flow no longer adjusts for, among other things, the effects of economic stimulus packages, distributions to noncontrolling interests and dividends for redeemable preferred stock and certain nonoperating items. The prior period amounts have been adjusted to reflect this change.

Note: Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

TABLE 6 Reconciliation of Cable Networks Revenue Excluding 2018 Olympics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2017 2018 Growth % Revenue $2,640 $3,194 21.0 % 2018 Olympics — (378 ) Revenue excluding 2018 Olympics $2,640 $2,816 6.6 % Reconciliation of Broadcast Television Revenue Excluding 2018 Olympics and 2018 Super Bowl (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2017 2018 Growth % Revenue $2,208 $3,497 58.3 % 2018 Olympics — (770 ) 2018 Super Bowl — (423 ) Revenue excluding 2018 Olympics and 2018 Super Bowl $2,208 $2,304 4.3 %

Note: Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

