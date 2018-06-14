Comcast and Activision Partner to Provide Hands-on Multiplayer Gameplay for Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 Ahead of Official Release

Comcast and Activision today announced a partnership that provides gamers with a chance to play the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer before its official release on October 12. Starting today and continuing through the end of August*, people online can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer at select Xfinity stores in Washington D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, Seattle, Chicago, Indianapolis and Atlanta. For official rules and regulations, as well as a complete list of locations, visit xfinity.com/CallofDuty.

"This year, Xfinity has elevated the consumer experience by offering Call of Duty fans a chance to play Black Ops 4 through the Xfinity store sweepstakes before its official release on October 12," said Tyler Michaud, Vice President, Product Management at Activision. "Gamers will get a sneak peek at the engaging gameplay and depth of content that makes Black Ops 4 a blast to play together with your friends, and we thank Xfinity for the continued support in celebrating gamers throughout the U.S.”

In each location, Xfinity will add fun elements for gamers. As an example, professional basketball player Gordon Hayward will join players at the brand new Cambridge Xfinity store event in Boston, where he will play Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 alongside the city’s lucky sweepstakes winners. An avid gamer and streamer himself, Hayward will also partner with Xfinity on other gaming and esports initiatives throughout the year.

"Fast internet is a must-have for every gamer and as a longtime Xfinity customer, I can vouch for the speed and seamless gameplay it delivers,” said Hayward. "I’m excited to team up with Xfinity to bring early access of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 to fans and I can’t wait to join my fellow gamers in Boston.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is the highly-anticipated entry in the top-selling series that’s had more than 200 million players and over 15 billion hours played. The new game delivers the deepest and most engaging Black Ops experience ever, and offers more ways to have fun with your friends. Multiplayer features gritty, grounded combat, along with new levels of customization and tactical gameplay, and a variety of new weaponry, maps and modes. While Zombies mode debuts an entirely new and unprecedented experience that’s the biggest Day One offering in franchise history – with three fully-featured Zombies experiences at launch. Black Ops 4 also delivers Blackout – the new battle royale-style experience that combines Black Ops’ signature fast, fluid, guns-up combat, with fierce new levels of survival competition across iconic Black Ops settings re-imagined at a colossal scale in an experience that only Black Ops could deliver.

"We’re excited to partner with Activision and Call of Duty in an even bigger way for fans this year,” said Todd Arata, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Comcast. "Xfinity is proud to offer our Internet customers this special opportunity to get in early and play what is no doubt one of the world’s most anticipated video games of the year, plus it reinforces our Internet speed and capabilities that maximize the gaming experience.”

Xfinity and Activision made the announcement at the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles, CA. This marks the second straight year Xfinity has partnered with Activision to provide its Internet customers with early access to one of the world’s all-time best-selling video game franchises. As part of the company’s program with Activision, Xfinity will again offer access to the Multiplayer Beta for Xfinity Internet customers and the company plans to release more details later this summer.**

*Dates vary by location – visit xfinity.com/CallofDuty for details

**Actual platform availability and launch date(s) subject to change. Beta may begin on different dates for each platform. See www.callofduty.com/beta for more details. Minimum Beta duration is 3 days. Limited time only, while beta codes last, at participating retailers. Internet connection required.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed Internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected release date features and beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on Form 10K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, and CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614005834/en/