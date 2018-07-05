Commercial Thawing Cabinets 2018: Global Markets to 2022 - Increase in the Demand for Frozen Food

DUBLIN, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Commercial Thawing Cabinets Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Commercial Thawing Cabinets Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the increasing adoption of controlled thawing cabinets. Manufacturers are offering these cabinets to perform the function of refrigeration as well as thawing. Special air ducting and fans used in the controlled thawing cabinets ensure more efficiency and likely to boost the commercial thawing cabinets market in the forthcoming years.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increase in the demand for frozen food. Freezing food increases the shelf life of the food and seasonal ingredients. Furthermore, end-user industries including the fast food restaurant chains are thawing the frozen food as completely thawed food takes less time to cook. Owing to the factors such as increased adoption of frozen food, the demand for commercial thawing cabinets will foster during the next few years.

Further, the report states that one challenge hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of thawing cabinets compared with other conventional equipment including microwave ovens and refrigerators. Further, hotels and restaurants using alternative thawing processes will impact the growth of commercial thawing cabinets market adversely in the coming years.



Key Vendors

Darwin Chambers

Electrolux

Foster Refrigerator

Friulinox

Polaris

Williams Refrigeration

