Completion of the Accelerated Offering of Tencent Shares and Lifting of Cautionary Warning

Naspers (JSE: NPN; LSE: NPSN) announced today that it has
completed its Accelerated Offering of Tencent shares, reducing its stake
in Tencent from 33,2% to 31,2%. The sale yielded US$9.8 billion. These
funds will be utilised to reinforce Naspers’ balance sheet and invested
over time in Naspers’ development businesses. Naspers also announced a
commitment not to sell any other Tencent shares for at least 3 years.
Naspers chair Koos Bekker said that until the Accelerated Offering, the
company had not sold any Tencent shares since it invested in 2001. "We
believe Tencent is one of the very best growth enterprises in any
industry in the world, managed by an exceptionally able team. However,
we also want to fund the further development of some of Naspers’ core
business lines. We want to consolidate some market positions, accelerate
growth, and bring a few businesses to self-funding status faster with
additional support.
We have informed Tencent of the sale, who understand and support our
decision. We have no intention to sell any more shares and have publicly
stated that we will not sell further Tencent shares for at least the
next three years, in line with our long-term belief in their business.”
Tencent Chairman, Pony Ma, said, "Naspers has been a steadfast strategic
partner over a great many years. Tencent respects and understands
Naspers’ decision and looks forward to continuing to work closely
together in building a mutually supportive and prosperous future for
both companies”.
As to where new funds will be invested, Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk said,
"These funds will be used to reinforce Naspers’ balance sheet and will
be invested over time to accelerate the growth of our classifieds,
online food delivery and fintech businesses globally and to pursue other
exciting growth opportunities when they arise.”
The Tencent shares were sold by way of an Accelerated Offering at a
price of HK$405 per Tencent share.
To update investors about this transaction, Naspers management will be
hosting a conference call today at 15:00 SAT (13:00 GMT).
-
Dial-in details are as follows:
|
South Africa
|
|
|
|
Toll
|
|
|
|
010 201 6800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Toll-free
|
|
|
|
0800 200 648
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UK
|
|
|
|
Toll
|
|
|
|
0 333 300 1418
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
Toll
|
|
|
|
+27 11 535 3600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Play-back details (access code 12225, available until 29 March 2018):
|
South Africa
|
|
|
|
Toll
|
|
|
|
010 500 4108
|
|
|
|
UK
|
|
|
|
Toll
|
|
|
|
0 203 608 8021
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
Toll
|
|
|
|
+27 10 500 4108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Naspers
Founded in 1915, Naspers is a global internet and entertainment group
and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating in
more than 120 countries and markets with long-term growth potential,
Naspers builds leading companies that empower people and enrich
communities. It runs some of the world’s leading platforms in internet,
video entertainment, and media.
Naspers companies connect people to each other and the wider world, help
people improve their daily lives, and entertain audiences with the best
of local and global content. Every day, millions of people use the
products and services of companies that Naspers has invested in,
acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, Codecademy, Delivery Hero,
eMAG, Flipkart, ibibo, iFood, letgo, Media24, Movile, MultiChoice, OLX,
PayU, Showmax, SimilarWeb, Swiggy, Twiggle, and Udemy. Similarly,
hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of its associates
Tencent (www.tencent.com;
SEHK 00700), Mail.ru
(www.corp.mail.ru;
LSE: MAIL), and MakeMyTrip Limited (www.makemytrip.com;
NASDAQ:MMYT) a part of their daily lives.
Naspers is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and has an
ADR listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN). For more
information, please visit www.naspers.com.
About Tencent
Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users. Every
day, hundreds of millions of people communicate, share experiences,
consume information and seek entertainment through its integrated
platforms. Tencent’s diversified services include QQ, Weixin/WeChat for
communications; Qzone for social networking; QQ Game Platform for online
games; QQ.com and Tencent News for information; QQ Music, KuGou and
Kuwo, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) for high quality and
diversified digital music services and Tencent Video for video content.
Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998 and went public on the
Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company is one
of the constituent stocks on the Hang Seng Index. Tencent seeks to
evolve with the Internet by investing in innovation, providing a
mutually beneficial environment for partners, and staying close to users.
For more information please visit www.tencent.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322006407/en/