Concurrent Technology Announces Appointment of Vice President of Sales, EMEA

DULUTH, GA, June 25, 2018 /CNW/ - Concurrent Technology Inc., a Vecima Company (TSX: VCM), a leader in video delivery and storage solutions, announced today the senior leadership appointment of John (JR) McComiskie as Vice President of Sales, EMEA. JR joins Concurrent with a successful 15-year career in the service provider industry as a leader in technology hardware and software sales. Prior to devoting his career path to enterprise communications, JR was a proud, decade long, member of the United States Airforce, which instilled in him a strong work ethic and exposed him to the technology, engineering and communications industries.

"I'm very pleased to have JR join the senior leadership team. He is a strong customer advocate and will focus on bringing together the best solution for every customer we serve. JR's extensive experience collaborating across functional units, communicating complex technical matters, as well as a strong regional network enables him to efficiently navigate the complex business requirements of service providers & broadcasters," says Clay McCreery, Chief Revenue Officer at Concurrent Technology.

About Concurrent

Concurrent Technology Inc., a Vecima Company (TSX: VCM), is a global company that develops software solutions focused on storing, protecting, transforming, and delivering visual media assets. We enable the world's leading innovators in visual media to entertain, inform, and communicate, by providing the tools to help them unlock their creativity and share it with the world. We accomplish this by developing open software solutions that make the world's visual media available online, when and where it is needed around the world. Concurrent has offices located in North America, Europe and Asia. Visit www.concurrent.com for further information and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Concurrent_CCUR and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/ccur.

Concurrent's logo and Concurrent product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of Concurrent Technology, Inc., while all other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is a globally recognized leader in creating breakthrough technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide.

For more information, visit www.vecima.com.

