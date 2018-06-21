Conference Organizers Open Nominations for 2018 BraveIT Award

CHICAGO, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BraveIT organizers today opened nominations for the inaugural award of the same name.

The 2018 BraveIT Award will recognize an individual who has demonstrated strong leadership in making innovative contributions of IT knowledge and/or resources to help advance a worthy cause. Qualifying projects may include but are not limited to helping a non-profit organization set up a disaster recovery program, enhance IT system security, or migrate operations to the cloud.

Business and non-profit leaders are encouraged to nominate their colleagues for consideration, using this online form. The nomination deadline is July 27.

Finalists will be announced and voted on in August, and the winner will be recognized at the Sept. 13 BraveIT conference in Chicago, with a commemorative plaque and $10,000 donation to the non-profit organization of his/her choosing.

BraveIT Award Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING. Void where prohibited. Open to U.S. residents. Nominators and nominated individuals must be age 18+ and age of majority in their state. Nominate between 6/21/18-7/27/18 by completing the nomination form on this page. Winner will be recognized at the BraveIT conference on 9/13/18 and receive a commemorative plaque (approx. retail value: $150) and the right to select a non-profit to receive a $10,000 donation from the Sponsor. Odds depend on no. of entries. A copy of the official rules available here. Sponsor: TierPoint, 12444 Powerscourt Drive, Suite 450, St. Louis, MO 63131.

About BraveIT

Hundreds of IT professionals from around the country are expected to attend the BraveIT conference in Chicago on Sept. 13. The one-of-a-kind event will offer a diverse, fast-moving array of workshops, panels, interviews, and peer-to-peer sessions on business continuity and disaster recovery, artificial intelligence, post-breach recovery, cryptocurrencies, the implications of edge deployments on data center design and operation, cloud applications across verticals, and more.

About TierPoint

With a unique combination of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, TierPoint specializes in meeting enterprises where they are on their journey to IT transformation. TierPoint has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with approximately 5,000 clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security and other managed IT services.

Contact: Colin Maynard, 314-626-7079, Colin.Maynard@tierpoint.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conference-organizers-open-nominations-for-2018-braveit-award-300670241.html

SOURCE TierPoint