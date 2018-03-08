Amer Sports Corporation

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

March 8, 2018 at 5:45 p.m.

Constitutive meeting of Amer Sports Corporation Board of Directors

At its organizing meeting following the Annual General Meeting, Amer Sports Corporation's Board of Directors appointed Bruno Sälzer as Chairman and Ilkka Brotherus as Vice Chairman.

The Board appointed from among its members the following members to the Committees:

Compensation and HR Committee

- Lisbeth Valther, Chairman

- Manel Adell

- Tamara Minick-Scokalo

- Ilkka Brotherus

Nomination Committee

- Bruno Sälzer, Chairman

- Ilkka Brotherus

- Hannu Ryöppönen

Audit Committee

- Hannu Ryöppönen, Chairman

- Lisbeth Valther

- Bruno Sälzer

- Petri Kokko

For further information, please contact:

Päivi Antola, Director, Corporate Communications and IR, tel. +358 20 7122 537

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Arc'teryx, Mavic, Suunto and Precor.

