Amer-yhtymä Aktie [WKN: 870547 / ISIN: FI0009000285]

08.03.2018 16:45:17

Constitutive meeting of Amer Sports Corporation Board of Directors

Amer Sports Corporation                           
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
March 8, 2018 at 5:45 p.m.

Constitutive meeting of Amer Sports Corporation Board of Directors

At its organizing meeting following the Annual General Meeting, Amer Sports Corporation's Board of Directors appointed Bruno Sälzer as Chairman and Ilkka Brotherus as Vice Chairman.

The Board appointed from among its members the following members to the Committees:

Compensation and HR Committee
- Lisbeth Valther, Chairman
- Manel Adell
- Tamara Minick-Scokalo
- Ilkka Brotherus

Nomination Committee
- Bruno Sälzer, Chairman
- Ilkka Brotherus
- Hannu Ryöppönen

Audit Committee
- Hannu Ryöppönen, Chairman
- Lisbeth Valther
- Bruno Sälzer
- Petri Kokko

For further information, please contact:
Päivi Antola, Director, Corporate Communications and IR, tel. +358 20 7122 537

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.amersports.com

AMER SPORTS
Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Arc'teryx, Mavic, Suunto and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Amer Sports Oyj via Globenewswire

