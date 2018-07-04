|
Consumer Cloud Services 2018 - Global Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 - New Millennials Emerge as the Lucrative Customer Cluster for Cloud Entertainment Services
The "Consumer Cloud Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Consumer Cloud Services in US$ Million.
The Global market is analyzed by the following Segments:
- Cloud Gaming
- Cloud Music
- Cloud Videos
- Cloud Storage
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Consumer Cloud Computing: The Next Big Thing in Cloud Computing
Rise of the On-Demand Economy to Accelerate the Popularity of On-Demand Streaming Services Supported by the Cloud
Consumer Cloud Entertainment Comprising Cloud Music, Gaming and Video: The Largest Segment of the Consumer Cloud Services Market
Cloud Music Streaming: An Emerging Area of Opportunity for Consumer Cloud Services
Breaking the Chains of Fixed Devices, Cloud Gaming Emerges into a Lucrative Business Opportunity for Cloud Service Providers
The Dominance of PC Gamers Bodes Well for the Growth of Cloud Gaming
New Millennials Emerge as the Lucrative Customer Cluster for Cloud Entertainment Services
Cloud Video to Witness Blistering Growth to Emerge as the Single Largest Segment by 2024
Cloud Video Service Providers Battle Hard for Premium Content Rights & Original Productions
Consumer Cloud Storage to Play a Pivotal Role in Handling the Onslaught of Data Generated by Consumer IoT (CIoT)
A Peek Into Broad Technology Factors Providing the Foundation for the Growth of Consumer Cloud Services
High-Speed Internet Penetration & Bandwidth Expansion
Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness of Consumer Cloud Services
Favorable Smartphone Usage Patterns for Entertainment Supports Growth of Cloud Music, Gaming & Video Streaming Services
Spiraling Global Sales of Smartphones Amplifies Data Storage Needs
Developing Countries Emerge as Hotspots for Future Growth
Market Outlook
2. SERVICE OVERVIEW
3. SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS
NVIDIA Launches New GeForce NOW Service
Google Introduces Google Play Music Unlimited Service in India
Pandora Rolls Out Pandora Premium
SoundCloud Unveils Mid-Priced Subscription Plan
SoundCloud Unveils SoundCloud Go Subscription Service in Germany
Amazon Launches Amazon Music Unlimited
SoundCloud Rolls Out SoundCloud Go in Australia and New Zealand
SoundCloud Introduces SoundCloud Go in the UK and Ireland
Guvera Unveils Guvera 3.0
SoundCloud Launches SoundCloud Go and SoundCloud Go+ in the Netherlands
Guvera Introduces Music Streaming Services on Apple TV
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Sirius XM Holdings to Pump Investments into Pandora
Napster Teams Up with Rakuten
Spotify Acquires French AI Start-Up Niland
Spotify Takes Over Mediachain Labs
Spotify Inks Multi-Year License Agreement with Merlin
Spotify Enters into Multi-Year License Agreement with Universal Music Group
SoundCloud Chooses Rubicon Project for Automating its Streaming Audio Inventory
Sprint Acquires Stake in Tidal
Guvera Shutters Down its Operations
Avex Group Partners with NetEase Cloud Music
Manchester United Enters into Partnership with Deezer
China Music Corporation and QQ Music Merge their Digital Music Businesses
Guvera Ties-Up with Music 247 and Amara Muzik
7digital Snaps Up Snowite
Guvera Partners with Mumbai Indians for IPL 2016
Guvera Enters into a Brand Partnership with TranServ
Rhapsody Rebrands as Napster
Synchronoss Partners with Napster to Develop Cloud-based Music Sharing Solution
Spotify Takes Over Preact
Microsoft Takes Over Groove
Deezer Secures New Funding
SoundCloud Secures Debt Funding
Kakao to Acquire LOEN Entertainment
Utomik Inks Agreement with Plug In Digital
Square Enix Closes Down Cloud Gaming Business
Twitch Takes Over Curse
Gaming Innovation Group Inks Agreement with BetIt Betit
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)
Apple, Inc. (USA)
Carbonite, Inc. (USA)
Deezer (France)
Dropbox, Inc. (USA)
GameFly, Inc. (USA)
Google Inc. (USA)
Hatch Entertainment Ltd. (Finland)
Hulu, LLC (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Napster (USA)
Netflix, Inc. (USA)
Box, Inc. (USA)
SugarSync, Inc. (USA)
Nextcloud
Pandora Media, Inc. (USA)
Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC (USA)
SoundCloud Limited (Germany)
SpiderOak (USA)
Spotify Ltd. (UK)
Tidal (USA)
Utomik, Inc. (Netherlands)
Valve Corporation (USA)
YouTube, LLC (USA)
YouTube Red
Vudu (USA)
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 44 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 45)
- The United States (32)
- Europe (11)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bb4kjh/consumer_cloud?w=5
