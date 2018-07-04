Consumer Cloud Services 2018 - Global Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 - New Millennials Emerge as the Lucrative Customer Cluster for Cloud Entertainment Services

DUBLIN, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Consumer Cloud Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Consumer Cloud Services in US$ Million.



The Global market is analyzed by the following Segments:



Cloud Gaming

Cloud Music

Cloud Videos

Cloud Storage

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Consumer Cloud Computing: The Next Big Thing in Cloud Computing

Rise of the On-Demand Economy to Accelerate the Popularity of On-Demand Streaming Services Supported by the Cloud

Consumer Cloud Entertainment Comprising Cloud Music, Gaming and Video: The Largest Segment of the Consumer Cloud Services Market

Cloud Music Streaming: An Emerging Area of Opportunity for Consumer Cloud Services

Breaking the Chains of Fixed Devices, Cloud Gaming Emerges into a Lucrative Business Opportunity for Cloud Service Providers

The Dominance of PC Gamers Bodes Well for the Growth of Cloud Gaming

New Millennials Emerge as the Lucrative Customer Cluster for Cloud Entertainment Services

Cloud Video to Witness Blistering Growth to Emerge as the Single Largest Segment by 2024

Cloud Video Service Providers Battle Hard for Premium Content Rights & Original Productions

Consumer Cloud Storage to Play a Pivotal Role in Handling the Onslaught of Data Generated by Consumer IoT (CIoT)

A Peek Into Broad Technology Factors Providing the Foundation for the Growth of Consumer Cloud Services

High-Speed Internet Penetration & Bandwidth Expansion

Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness of Consumer Cloud Services

Favorable Smartphone Usage Patterns for Entertainment Supports Growth of Cloud Music, Gaming & Video Streaming Services

Spiraling Global Sales of Smartphones Amplifies Data Storage Needs

Developing Countries Emerge as Hotspots for Future Growth

Market Outlook



2. SERVICE OVERVIEW



3. SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS

NVIDIA Launches New GeForce NOW Service

Google Introduces Google Play Music Unlimited Service in India

Pandora Rolls Out Pandora Premium

SoundCloud Unveils Mid-Priced Subscription Plan

SoundCloud Unveils SoundCloud Go Subscription Service in Germany

Amazon Launches Amazon Music Unlimited

SoundCloud Rolls Out SoundCloud Go in Australia and New Zealand

SoundCloud Introduces SoundCloud Go in the UK and Ireland

Guvera Unveils Guvera 3.0

SoundCloud Launches SoundCloud Go and SoundCloud Go+ in the Netherlands

Guvera Introduces Music Streaming Services on Apple TV



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Sirius XM Holdings to Pump Investments into Pandora

Napster Teams Up with Rakuten

Spotify Acquires French AI Start-Up Niland

Spotify Takes Over Mediachain Labs

Spotify Inks Multi-Year License Agreement with Merlin

Spotify Enters into Multi-Year License Agreement with Universal Music Group

SoundCloud Chooses Rubicon Project for Automating its Streaming Audio Inventory

Sprint Acquires Stake in Tidal

Guvera Shutters Down its Operations

Avex Group Partners with NetEase Cloud Music

Manchester United Enters into Partnership with Deezer

China Music Corporation and QQ Music Merge their Digital Music Businesses

Guvera Ties-Up with Music 247 and Amara Muzik

7digital Snaps Up Snowite

Guvera Partners with Mumbai Indians for IPL 2016

Guvera Enters into a Brand Partnership with TranServ

Rhapsody Rebrands as Napster

Synchronoss Partners with Napster to Develop Cloud-based Music Sharing Solution

Spotify Takes Over Preact

Microsoft Takes Over Groove

Deezer Secures New Funding

SoundCloud Secures Debt Funding

Kakao to Acquire LOEN Entertainment

Utomik Inks Agreement with Plug In Digital

Square Enix Closes Down Cloud Gaming Business

Twitch Takes Over Curse

Gaming Innovation Group Inks Agreement with BetIt Betit



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bb4kjh/consumer_cloud?w=5

