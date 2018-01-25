ATX 3 653 -0,6%  Dow 26 393 0,5%  Nasdaq 6 916 0,0%  Euro 1,2410 0,3% 
ATX P 1 839 -0,6%  EStoxx50 3 630 -0,4%  Nikkei 23 774 0,4%  CHF 1,1679 0,1% 
DAX 13 298 -0,9%  FTSE100 7 616 -0,4%  Öl 70,0 -1,0%  Gold 1 348 0,0% 

25.01.2018 23:39:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Contemplated Secondary Sale Of 5.5 To 7 Million Common Shares Of Dorian LPG Ltd.

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An investor in Dorian LPG Ltd. ("Dorian" or the "Company") is exploring the opportunity to sell 5.5 to 7 million shares of the Company through an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Placement") led by Pareto Securities.  All of the shares in the Placement would be sold by the investor and not by the Company and without any involvement of the Company.

The bookbuilding process will commence immediately following the publication of this announcement and may be closed at short notice. A further announcement will be made following pricing of the sale. The investor reserves the right, at its own discretion, to sell no shares at all.

As of today, the investor owns 5.5 to 7 million shares in Dorian, representing approximately 10 to 12 percent of the issued shares in the Company. The investor may sell up to all of its stake in the Company.

The Placement has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and the shares will be sold pursuant to an exemption from registration under that Act.

 

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Dow Jones schließt nach neuem Rekordhoch in Grün
Die US-Börsen konnten am Donnerstag leichte Gewinne verzeichnen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH