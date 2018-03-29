Contentstack Introduces CMS Modular Blocks, A Dynamic New Way to Create Pages Quickly and Easily

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack today announced the availability of Modular Blocks, the latest feature of the industry-leading headless content management system (CMS). The addition of Modular Blocks enables content managers to powerfully create and modify components of a page or app, without needing help from a developer, saving significant time and resources editing and delivering content.

The recent emergence of headless CMS platforms has empowered content managers to fully own content from start to finish, yet they still relied on developers to create new pages or modify existing ones, slowing time-to-market and draining precious development cycles. The introduction of Modular Blocks to Contentstack's headless CMS frees content managers from this dependency, enabling them to mix-and-match blocks and create customized pages on-the-go without the need to engage developers.

With Modular Blocks for Contentstack, developers can create multiple sets (or groups) of fields within a block in a content type. Content managers, while subsequently creating an entry, can easily create powerful content by choosing any block (set of predefined fields) of their choice (such as banner, quotes, features), adding more blocks, rearranging them, or removing them to make changes to the web page or app. Gone are the days where a developer had to be brought in for every minor change required in the page structure. Key highlights include:

Author Friendly Templating : After the developer creates a content type with the required modular blocks, users can create dynamic content anytime by choosing from a set of templates, and mix & match them to make rich pages.

: After the developer creates a content type with the required modular blocks, users can create dynamic content anytime by choosing from a set of templates, and mix & match them to make rich pages. Flexible : Empowers the content manager to alter existing structure and add content components on-the-go.

: Empowers the content manager to alter existing structure and add content components on-the-go. Faster Results: Sort, add, remove, and move the components of Modular Blocks, without a developer for quick results.

Contentstack today also announced two new customers will be using its CMS to deliver content: BestBuy – a leading provider of technology products, services and solutions – and Roblox – the world's largest social platform for play – will take advantage of Contentstack's CMS and new Modular Blocks feature to give content editors the freedom and flexibility to edit pages and deliver content quickly.

"Contentstack has seen strong adoption across retail and e-commerce customers who have an insatiable appetite to publish time-sensitive content," said Matthew Baier, COO at Contentstack. "Modular Blocks helps these companies deliver new content – to support campaigns, product launches or sales events – quickly and without heavy development. With this latest enhancement to Contentstack, business users get an intuitive page builder at their fingertips that allows them to create and customize template-driven pages in minutes and without the need to write code."

About Contentstack

Contentstack™ – the pioneer in API-first, headless CMS technology – accelerates and simplifies content management across today's and tomorrow's digital channels, including web, mobile and IoT. Contentstack's award-winning technology has been recognized by leading industry analysts as a catalyst for a new generation of digital customer experiences and for its ability to power omnichannel content management. From desktops to smart phones, from kiosks to smart watches, from billboards to jumbotrons, from dashboards to VR headsets – content is delivered with the push of a button and optimized for every screen, device and channel. Learn more at www.contentstack.com and follow us @Contentstack.

