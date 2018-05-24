Copart Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended April 30, 2018.

For the three months ended April 30, 2018, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $478.2 million, $219.1 million, and $127.3 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $104.3 million, or 27.9%; an increase in gross profit of $46.6 million, or 27.0%; and an increase in net income of $36.8 million, or 40.6%, respectively, from the same quarter last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months were $0.52 compared to $0.38 last year, an increase of 36.8%.

For the nine months ended April 30, 2018, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $1.4 billion, $573.9 million, and $308.1 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $287.1 million, or 26.8%; an increase in gross profit of $109.4 million, or 23.5%; and a decrease in net income of $15.8 million, or 4.9%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the nine months were $1.28 compared to $1.37 last year, a decrease of 6.6%.

The operating results for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2018 were adversely affected by abnormal costs of $7.4 million and $79.7 million, respectively, incurred as a result of Hurricane Harvey. These costs included temporary storage facilities; premiums for subhaulers; labor costs incurred from overtime; travel and lodging due to the reassignment of employees to the affected region; and equipment lease expenses to handle the increased volume, as well as cost of vehicle sales. These costs, net of the associated revenues of $3.5 million and $66.9 million, respectively, generated pre-tax loss for the three months ended April 30, 2018 of $3.9 million, and a pre-tax loss of $12.8 million for the nine month period. The operating results for the nine months ended April 30, 2018 were also adversely impacted by a charge of $11.0 million to income tax expense for the deemed repatriation of foreign earnings and profits under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, net of deferred tax changes, and was offset by the Act’s reduction of the federal corporate income tax rate. Because Copart’s fiscal year includes periods before and after the effective date of the Act, during which the U.S. federal corporate tax rate was 35% and 21%, respectively, our U.S. federal corporate tax rate for fiscal year 2018 will be 26.9%. The operating results for the nine months ended April 30, 2018, include the benefit of this rate reduction.

Excluding the impact of income taxes on the deemed repatriation of foreign earnings, net of deferred tax changes, disposals of non-operating assets, foreign currency-related losses and gains, certain income tax benefits and payroll taxes related to accounting for stock option exercises, non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share for the three months ended April 30, 2018 and 2017, were $0.52 and $0.37, respectively. Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended April 30, 2018 and 2017, were $1.31 and $0.94, respectively. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) can be found in the tables attached to this press release.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers and also sells vehicles sourced from individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es), and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Included in this release are certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which exclude the impact of income taxes on the deemed repatriation of foreign earnings, net of deferred tax changes, disposals of non-operating assets, foreign currency-related losses and gains, and certain income tax benefits and payroll taxes related to accounting for stock option exercises. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent alternative financial measures under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive view of Copart’s operations in accordance with GAAP and should only be read in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. This information constitutes non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, Copart has presented herein, and will present in other information it publishes that contains these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Copart believes the presentation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share included in this release in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures provides meaningful information for investors, analysts and management in assessing Copart’s business trends and financial performance. From a financial planning and analysis perspective, Copart management analyzes its operating results with and without the impact of income taxes on the deemed repatriation of foreign earnings, net of deferred tax changes, disposals of non-operating assets, foreign currency-related losses and gains, and certain income tax benefits and payroll taxes related to accounting for stock option exercises.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, and these forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by our statements and comments. For a more complete discussion of the risks that could affect our business, please review the "Management’s Discussion and Analysis” and the other risks identified in Copart’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage investors to review these disclosures carefully. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time on our behalf.

Copart, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Service revenues and vehicle sales: Service revenues $ 410,762 $ 332,346 $ 1,186,841 $ 949,457 Vehicle sales 67,436 41,516 169,631 119,928 Total service revenues and vehicle sales 478,198 373,862 1,356,472 1,069,385 Operating expenses: Yard operations 189,346 155,793 599,854 471,711 Cost of vehicle sales 57,538 34,785 146,148 101,558 Yard depreciation and amortization 11,188 9,951 33,617 29,116 Yard stock-based payment compensation 1,058 828 2,912 2,437 Gross profit 219,068 172,505 573,941 464,563 General and administrative 34,181 28,280 93,377 86,879 General and administrative depreciation and amortization 5,385 3,257 16,729 14,016 General and administrative stock-based payment compensation 4,883 4,180 14,327 13,176 Total operating expenses 303,579 237,074 906,964 718,893 Operating income 174,619 136,788 449,508 350,492 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (4,134 ) (5,506 ) (15,093 ) (16,888 ) Other income (expense), net 731 (194 ) (4,633 ) 117 Total other expenses (3,403 ) (5,700 ) (19,726 ) (16,771 ) Income before income taxes 171,216 131,088 429,782 333,721 Income tax expense 43,811 40,542 121,516 9,829 Net income 127,405 90,546 308,266 323,892 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 57 — 147 — Net income attributable to Copart, Inc. $ 127,348 $ 90,546 $ 308,119 $ 323,892 Basic net income per common share $ 0.55 $ 0.39 $ 1.33 $ 1.42 Weighted average common shares outstanding 232,010 229,920 231,387 228,146 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.38 $ 1.28 $ 1.37 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 242,960 237,135 241,030 236,808

Copart, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) April 30, 2018 July 31, 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 204,275 $ 210,100 Accounts receivable, net 356,125 311,846 Vehicle pooling costs and inventories 52,523 41,281 Income taxes receivable 1,363 6,418 Prepaid expenses and other assets 16,616 17,616 Total current assets 630,902 587,261 Property and equipment, net 1,087,910 944,056 Intangibles, net 69,382 75,938 Goodwill 342,459 340,243 Deferred income taxes 1,239 1,287 Other assets 33,301 33,716 Total assets $ 2,165,193 $ 1,982,501 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 245,473 $ 208,415 Deferred revenue 5,906 5,019 Income taxes payable 18,048 6,472 Deferred income taxes — 92 Current portion of revolving loan facility and capital lease obligations 1,151 82,155 Total current liabilities 270,578 302,153 Deferred income taxes 3,927 3,192 Income taxes payable 27,303 24,573 Long-term debt, revolving loan facility and capital lease obligations, net of discount 398,914 550,883 Other liabilities 3,659 3,100 Total liabilities 704,381 883,901 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 23 23 Additional paid-in capital 497,010 453,349 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (90,412 ) (100,676 ) Retained earnings 1,053,510 745,370 Noncontrolling interest 681 534 Total stockholders' equity 1,460,812 1,098,600 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,165,193 $ 1,982,501

Copart, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended April 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 308,266 $ 323,892 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization, including debt cost 50,678 43,951 Allowance for doubtful accounts 1,096 (542 ) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates 679 584 Stock-based payment compensation 17,239 15,613 Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment 4,044 (125 ) Deferred income taxes (17 ) 21,791 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable (43,361 ) (35,668 ) Vehicle pooling costs and inventories (8,290 ) (2,262 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (371 ) 1,440 Other assets (413 ) (1,185 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 27,981 1,140 Deferred revenue 849 1,532 Income taxes receivable 5,043 (23,909 ) Income taxes payable 14,025 2,619 Other liabilities (251 ) (1,044 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 377,197 347,827 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, including acquisitions (188,482 ) (134,710 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3,368 554 Investment in unconsolidated affiliate — (3,566 ) Net cash used in investing activities (185,114 ) (137,722 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 23,816 30,171 Proceeds from the issuance of Employee Stock Purchase Plan shares 2,723 1,908 Payments for employee stock-based tax withholdings (3 ) (134,638 ) Net repayments on revolving loan facility (231,000 ) (73,000 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (55 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (204,519 ) (175,559 ) Effect of foreign currency translation 6,611 (774 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (5,825 ) 33,772 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 210,100 155,849 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 204,275 $ 189,621 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 15,406 $ 17,681 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 102,762 $ 9,452

Copart, Inc. Additional Financial Information Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP net income attributable to Copart, Inc. $ 127,348 $ 90,546 $ 308,119 $ 323,892 Effect of deemed repatriation of foreign earnings, net of deferred tax changes 1,000 — 11,000 — Effect of disposal of non-operating assets, net of tax — — 2,994 — Effect of foreign currency-related losses (gains), net of tax (261 ) (167 ) 777 (295 ) Effect of income tax benefit of ASU 2016-09 adoption, net of tax (1) (3,085 ) (4,007 ) (9,448 ) (106,749 ) Effect of payroll taxes on certain executive stock compensation, net of tax — — — 3,307 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Copart, Inc. $ 125,002 $ 86,372 $ 313,442 $ 220,155 GAAP diluted net income per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.38 $ 1.28 $ 1.37 Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.37 $ 1.31 $ 0.94 GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 242,960 237,135 241,030 236,808 Effect on common equivalent shares from ASU 2016-09 adoption(1) (3,090 ) (1,692 ) (1,030 ) (2,065 ) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 239,870 235,443 240,000 234,743

(1) In March 2016, the FASB issued ASU No. 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting. Under this standard, all excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies related to exercises of stock options are recognized as income tax expense or benefit in the income statement as discrete items in the reporting period in which they occur. Additionally, excess tax benefits are classified as an operating activity on the consolidated statements of cash flows. The Company adopted ASU 2016-09 during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 on a modified retrospective basis. For a more complete discussion, please review the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 27, 2017.

